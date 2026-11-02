Make Grilled Cheese Macedonian-Style For Double The Cheese & Flavor
Although less-famed than neighboring Greek and not-too-distant Turkish cooking, Northern Macedonian cuisine contains an abundance of delicious offerings. A mix of Balkan, Slavic, Mediterranean, and Middle Eastern influences, there's a lot to take from this regional culinary style. You can even infuse a Macedonian flair into grilled cheese by making a dish called przeni lepcinja.
Reminiscent of French toast but with a distinctly Mediterranean flair, this meal makes for a savvy way to use stale bread. Thick slices of bread — typically sourdough — are soaked in an egg and milk mixture, then layered with a generous dose of shredded mozzarella in between. This sandwich is then pan-fried in aromatic olive oil, thereby forming a golden-brown, bready dish, stuffed with gooey cheese inside. Scattered with feta atop before serving, it's an international grilled cheese style worth trying.
After all, feta and eggs are a tried-and-true pairing; the cheese is salty and tangy and adds a complex dimension to breakfast food. Meanwhile, that interior mozz melts down into creamy-gooey goodness that's still quintessentially a grilled cheese. The dish comes together with pantry staples, but presents the elements in a creative new form.
Integrate additional ingredients into przeni lepcinja
The classic przeni lepcinja formula is delicious, but the dish welcomes other components, too. Cheese is an important part of Macedonian cuisine – as well as Balkan food broadly — so tracking down regional cheese varieties can give your przeni lepcinja an extra-flavorful flair. Look out for belo sirenje, a crumbly white cheese reminiscent of feta, but crafted according to Macedonian techniques. Often made with sheep's milk, you can substitute it with Greek Sheep Milk Feta, a product that's easier to find in the United States.
Don't rule out enhancing the Macedonian grilled cheese stuffing, either. Chop up some tomatoes and peppers for a touch of sweetness. Or add some ajvar, a relish made with roasted eggplants and bell peppers. The condiment is also popular in Macedonia, and oftentimes served alongside cheese. Finally, round out your przeni lepcinja with ham, which will add both salt and meatiness to the dish. If the components are difficult to fit alongside the mozzarella, scoop out some of the bread's interior — the egg binder will hold the sandwich together. Flavorful and easy-to-make, przeni lepcinja is worth including in the weeknight rotation.