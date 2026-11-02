Make Grilled Cheese Macedonian-Style For Double The Cheese & Flavor

Although less-famed than neighboring Greek and not-too-distant Turkish cooking, Northern Macedonian cuisine contains an abundance of delicious offerings. A mix of Balkan, Slavic, Mediterranean, and Middle Eastern influences, there's a lot to take from this regional culinary style. You can even infuse a Macedonian flair into grilled cheese by making a dish called przeni lepcinja.

Reminiscent of French toast but with a distinctly Mediterranean flair, this meal makes for a savvy way to use stale bread. Thick slices of bread — typically sourdough — are soaked in an egg and milk mixture, then layered with a generous dose of shredded mozzarella in between. This sandwich is then pan-fried in aromatic olive oil, thereby forming a golden-brown, bready dish, stuffed with gooey cheese inside. Scattered with feta atop before serving, it's an international grilled cheese style worth trying.

After all, feta and eggs are a tried-and-true pairing; the cheese is salty and tangy and adds a complex dimension to breakfast food. Meanwhile, that interior mozz melts down into creamy-gooey goodness that's still quintessentially a grilled cheese. The dish comes together with pantry staples, but presents the elements in a creative new form.