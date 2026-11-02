Not Milk: Burgers Are 10x Juicier When You Add This Ingredient

Chefs employ many strategies to moisten burger patties. Some add a dash of mayo for extra fat and flavor, while others swear by heavy cream for juicy patties. Still, there are always more mouth-watering options to explore — like buttermilk, for example. The tangy fermented dairy is often designated for giving pancakes some fluff, but lends advantages when worked into minced meat, too.

The lactic acid in buttermilk functions as an effective meat tenderizer, making a burger that's a touch juicier. The dairy's tartness is perceptible in the taste without overwhelming the palate. You don't need much to revamp a burger recipe; half a cup per a pound of beef is enough to translate buttermilk's unique effects. Simply mix and form the patties like during a traditional burger recipe, folding in supplementary ingredients like onions and breadcrumbs if desired.

Similar results in texture and flavor are also possible with buttermilk powder. The dehydrated version of the dairy is easier to work with, and still contains the signature fat and tanginess, just without the extra water. It effectively creates a crust around meats, making it widely used in Southern dry rubs. Dust a third of a cup onto a pound of meat, and you'll get a juicy burger, while helping seasonings stick. Who knew buttermilk could prove so valuable on burger night?