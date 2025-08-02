Make Juicier Burgers By Adding Heavy Cream To Your Beef Patties (Yes, Really)

Nothing is more delicious than a succulent burger with melted cheese, crisp vegetables, all atop a toasted bun. There are many tricks one can use to achieve peak tenderness and moisture, such as incorporating butter or egg yolk into your ground meat mixture. But did you know some people swear by adding heavy cream to their patties to get exceptionally juicy burgers? We reached out to David Davidov, creator of The Cooking Foodie, to discuss this hack.

"If you ... want to experiment with this method, I recommend adding just [1 to 2] tablespoons of heavy cream per patty into the meat mixture," he explains. "It gives a slight richness without making the patty overly soft or greasy. Just don't overmix!" Over-manipulating ground beef can lead to dry burgers, which would cancel out the effects of the heavy cream.

Another way to get juicy burgers is by keeping formed patties in the fridge until they are ready to be cooked. It's also a good idea to hold off on seasoning the meat until right before it gets cooked. Adding things like salt to burgers can draw out the moisture, so seasoning too early can also lead to a dry patty. Some people wait to season their burgers until just before the final flip.