Pour Cream Over Diced Potatoes For A Southern-Style Side (Hint: It's Not Gratin)

Cream and potatoes go together better than peanut butter and jelly, and with only a few extra fixings, you can get a seriously Southern-style side dish with very little effort. By just combining potatoes, seasoning, and cream, you get Creole potatoes, a rustic, flavorful recipe with tons of room for experimentation. Enter: Creole cream potatoes.

When it comes to Creole cooking, you'll often find some sort of vegetable gratin on the menu. However, whereas a standard gratin relies on a roux to thicken a cream sauce, this recipe keeps the sauce a bit thinner. Using Creole spice mix instead of Cajun is also quite important, as the higher ratio of herbs pairs perfectly with a bit of cheese, dairy fat, and tubers. While you still want a bit of spice, the parsley, oregano, thyme, and other woody herbs diffuse their flavorful oils into the sauce to then be absorbed by the potatoes.

Since you won't be able to taste this dish as you go, you may want to use a different kind of butter than your usual salted variety. Unsalted ones give you maximum control and, while potatoes do absorb sodium quite well, this is important so that you don't spend an hour baking a dish you later find unpalatable. Most of the baking time for this recipe calls for it to be covered, but don't forget a final few minutes uncovered or even under the broiler to crisp up a last layer of cheese and roast any exposed parts of the potatoes. A little crunch in a swimming rich sauce of cream? Yes, please.