For A Smokier Grilled Cheese, Make It South African-Style
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There's truly no going wrong with a grilled cheese. With a crunchy outside and a soft, gooey interior, it's the ultimate comfort snack, even better when dunked into tomato soup – which we have actually been doing for a long time. Beyond being straight-up delicious, it's also budget-friendly, so it's no surprise there are many international variations out there. If you love grilled cheese and smoky flavors, one version you should definitely give a go is the braaibroodjie, a South African classic.
If you've never heard of a braaibroodjie, maybe don't admit that to any South Africans. The sandwich is a cultural staple, and it's a must-have side at any braai, the South African take on a barbecue. It's built from layers of cheese, sliced tomato, onion, and finished with a swipe of sweet, tangy chutney (Mrs. Ball's is the classic choice, which is available online), all tucked between buttered slices of white bread. There's plenty of room for variation without losing what makes it so delicious in the first place, and some less traditional recipes call for extra ingredients like mayo, chili, or even pineapple.
But what really sets a braaibroodjie apart from your standard skillet grilled cheese is how it's cooked. The clue is in the name; the Afrikaans word braai comes from the Dutch word braden (meaning to roast or grill), while broodjie is the diminutive of brood (Dutch for bread). Combined, it roughly translates to "little barbecue bread." In typical barbecue style, instead of a pan, the sandwich is clamped into a hinged grill basket and toasted slowly over glowing coals. That low, steady heat gently toasts the bread and melts the cheese, while the rising smoke from the coals infuses the sandwich with a subtle smokiness a frying pan simply doesn't have the facilities to deliver.
How to make (and tweak) the most delicious braaibroodjie at home
A braaibroodjie is already a pretty perfect sandwich, but that doesn't mean you can't have a little fun with the formula. For a more filling, high-protein braaibroodjie, add shredded chicken, thin slices of steak, or even some canned tuna. If you prefer a deeper balance of sweet and smoky flavors, swap raw onions for slowly caramelized ones to bring out their natural sweetness and add a richer, more savory depth to the sandwich.
The ingredients are the easy part, and the biggest obstacle most home cooks will face when making a braaibroodjie is the cooking itself. The beauty of a grilled cheese is its simplicity, and that doesn't just apply to the ingredients. For many, tending a bed of glowing coals defeats the entire purpose of a low-effort sandwich, and for plenty of us, it isn't even feasible, especially if you're cooking in an apartment with no backyard in sight. If you want to capture the smoky essence of a braaibroodjie without breaking out the matches and charcoal, there are other ways to go about it.
If you want a smoky braaibroodjie that's safe to make indoors, try tweaking your ingredients rather than your cooking method. The easiest place to start is with ingredients that already make up the foundation of the sandwich. Instead of plain old cheddar, swap in smoked cheddar. For an extra-stretchy cheese pull, reach for smoked mozzarella, or smoked scamorza (an Italian stretched-curd cheese, similar to mozzarella but firmer) for an even richer flavor. If you're feeling a little more adventurous, stir some bacon jam into your chutney, or even add a drop or two of liquid smoke — but remember, it's potent, so a little goes a long way.