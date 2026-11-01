For A Smokier Grilled Cheese, Make It South African-Style

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There's truly no going wrong with a grilled cheese. With a crunchy outside and a soft, gooey interior, it's the ultimate comfort snack, even better when dunked into tomato soup – which we have actually been doing for a long time. Beyond being straight-up delicious, it's also budget-friendly, so it's no surprise there are many international variations out there. If you love grilled cheese and smoky flavors, one version you should definitely give a go is the braaibroodjie, a South African classic.

If you've never heard of a braaibroodjie, maybe don't admit that to any South Africans. The sandwich is a cultural staple, and it's a must-have side at any braai, the South African take on a barbecue. It's built from layers of cheese, sliced tomato, onion, and finished with a swipe of sweet, tangy chutney (Mrs. Ball's is the classic choice, which is available online), all tucked between buttered slices of white bread. There's plenty of room for variation without losing what makes it so delicious in the first place, and some less traditional recipes call for extra ingredients like mayo, chili, or even pineapple.

But what really sets a braaibroodjie apart from your standard skillet grilled cheese is how it's cooked. The clue is in the name; the Afrikaans word braai comes from the Dutch word braden (meaning to roast or grill), while broodjie is the diminutive of brood (Dutch for bread). Combined, it roughly translates to "little barbecue bread." In typical barbecue style, instead of a pan, the sandwich is clamped into a hinged grill basket and toasted slowly over glowing coals. That low, steady heat gently toasts the bread and melts the cheese, while the rising smoke from the coals infuses the sandwich with a subtle smokiness a frying pan simply doesn't have the facilities to deliver.