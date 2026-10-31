Not Plain Butter: The Flavorful Topping Bobby Flay Recommends For Ribeye Steak

While Bobby Flay never sleeps on technique, he's famous for pairing unorthodox, potent seasonings with classic recipes. His use of gochujang on ribeye is no different, and while he often reaches for it for a steak glaze, he also loves to incorporate it into a compound butter for an easier, just as flavorful recipe.

Gochujang combines fermented soybeans, salt, chiles, and a wee bit of sugar into an all-in-one seasoning. The remaining ingredients in the compound butter, a mix of savory, sweet, salty, and aromatic seasonings, all work together to create a comprehensive blend that goes far beyond a simple finishing pat of butter. While some ingredients shine through the marbling of a ribeye, others contribute to the decadent richness most folks love in the cut. All the elements work together to create a full range of flavors that are easy to apply, especially if you make it ahead of time.

Adding butter at the end of cooking is an ideal way to prepare most steaks because it wraps the whole thing up with a final layer of moisture and the subtle sweetness of dairy fat, contributing to a velvety mouthfeel. But since ribeye already has ample marbling, Flay's gochujang compound butter ensures there will be plenty of new flavors to level it up even further. The intensity of the paste goes a long way toward cutting through the beef fat, ensuring your meal doesn't taste too one-note.