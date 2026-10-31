McDonald's Workers Don't Scramble Freshly Cracked Eggs

The breakfast hours at a McDonald's restaurant tend to be quite busy, as commuters stop on their way to work for a specialty McCafé coffee or a McMuffin with its perfectly steamed (not fried) egg. And speaking of eggs, we know that McDonald's uses a freshly cracked egg in its McMuffins — but if employees aren't breaking open shells and dropping yolks for its scrambled eggs, what can they possibly be using instead for its Big Breakfasts? The answer is still eggs, but in another form.

For its breakfast platters, McDonald's employees use a liquid egg product from food supplier Cargill. That might sound kind of murky, but the only two ingredients in the liquid are actual eggs (from cage-free hens) and citric acid, the latter of which helps keep the color stable during cooking.

As for why McDonald's uses a liquid egg product for its scrambled eggs when there are actual fresh eggs right there, it could come down to volume, pace, and consistency. It does appear that there is more than one egg's worth in a portion of scrambled eggs, and it might just be quicker for employees to pour the liquid product onto the griddle. Using a liquid product also ensures the eggs look uniform after being cooked on the grill, which fresh eggs might not, as may have been the case with the folded eggs before they started arriving frozen.