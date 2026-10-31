The Creamy Sauce That Turns Your Turkey Sandwich Into A Louisville-Style Classic

America's home to a broad selection of iconic regional sandwiches, ranging from a Maine-style lobster roll to a Philly cheesesteak, with a signature sarnie in every state. In Louisville, Kentucky's noted induction is the hot brown, a broiled open-faced dish that originated during Prohibition. Creamy, decadent, and flavorful, this meal layers roast turkey atop crispy white bread, complemented with ingredients like lightly broiled tomatoes, bacon, as well as cheese. Especially essential is a smothering of creamy mornay sauce, which takes the dish from a turkey sandwich into definitively Kentucky hot brown territory.

This creamy liquid consists of flour, butter, and milk, meaning it's essentially a béchamel in its foundation. However, mornay sauce is further differentiated from béchamel by the addition of melted cheese, traditionally of a Swiss variety. Specific to a Kentucky hot brown, cooks often integrate the salty notes of Pecorino Romano cheese and occasionally a sharp white cheddar.

Whisked into the sauce after the creamy base has already formed, these bold-flavored cheeses serve as a crucial cornerstone flavor. The sauce is drizzled atop the other sandwich components, and the Kentucky hot brown is broiled to completion, finalizing the iconic rich and creamy dish.