London Broil Isn't A Cut Of Beef

With some beef dishes, it can be tricky to tell a cut apart from its application. Although you might see beef pot roast on a grocery label, the name refers to a simple slow cooker meal (one that only needs three ingredients). And despite the abundant prime rib recipes, the term is technically tied to a specific cut. Another frequent mismatch? London broil.

The name doesn't apply to specific beef cuts, but rather a preparation technique. While you might spot the term London Broil on raw beef labels, the phrase instead refers to transforming a lean cut of steak using a marinade. Spotted on menus as early as 1919, it's a long-running preparation method with storied American (not English) origins.

The essence of London Broil lies in elevating a cheap cut that's typically tough via a marinade to make it tasty when medium-rare. Most often, the cooking technique is employed with flank steak, although beef cuts like top round, sirloin, and chuck shoulder can also be London Broiled. The size of beef varies, ranging from a thin breakfast steak to a beefy 4-inch-thick slab of meat. Dependably, though, the cut spends time in a marinade and is then grilled or pan-seared into a delicious steak experience.