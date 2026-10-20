The Boxed Side Dish That Turns Leftover Ground Beef Into A Hearty Meal

These days, a cheap meal that can be cooked up in one pot or pan is akin to a unicorn: A rare find that you'll want to tell everyone about, to share your good fortune. And if you don't have to spend an eternity slaving over a hot stove? Even better. That's why boxed side dishes, which you can find for a great price at Aldi, are so clutch — they're inexpensive, cook quickly, and with the addition of a protein, you have a complete meal. Boxed scalloped potatoes have been saving people the hassle of scrubbing, peeling, and thin-slicing potatoes since at least the 1960s, and with the addition of some leftover ground beef, you have a dish that is both quick and hearty — and doesn't leave you with a pile of dishes to do after.

You can reheat the ground beef in a pot or a pan with taller sides, and then use that same pot or pan to make the boxed scalloped potatoes. Just follow the stove-top directions on the package, add in any additional seasonings you want, and stir in the cooked beef. You can mix in cheese to add further creaminess and richness to the meal (or to help thicken the sauce if it's a bit too thin), or use it as a garnish on individual plates. Ground beef scalloped potatoes are warm and comforting, and you can round out the meal with a side salad or perfectly roasted veggies and breadsticks.