The Boxed Side Dish That Turns Leftover Ground Beef Into A Hearty Meal
These days, a cheap meal that can be cooked up in one pot or pan is akin to a unicorn: A rare find that you'll want to tell everyone about, to share your good fortune. And if you don't have to spend an eternity slaving over a hot stove? Even better. That's why boxed side dishes, which you can find for a great price at Aldi, are so clutch — they're inexpensive, cook quickly, and with the addition of a protein, you have a complete meal. Boxed scalloped potatoes have been saving people the hassle of scrubbing, peeling, and thin-slicing potatoes since at least the 1960s, and with the addition of some leftover ground beef, you have a dish that is both quick and hearty — and doesn't leave you with a pile of dishes to do after.
You can reheat the ground beef in a pot or a pan with taller sides, and then use that same pot or pan to make the boxed scalloped potatoes. Just follow the stove-top directions on the package, add in any additional seasonings you want, and stir in the cooked beef. You can mix in cheese to add further creaminess and richness to the meal (or to help thicken the sauce if it's a bit too thin), or use it as a garnish on individual plates. Ground beef scalloped potatoes are warm and comforting, and you can round out the meal with a side salad or perfectly roasted veggies and breadsticks.
Create a casserole-style version of boxed scalloped potatoes and beef
If you love this idea of combining boxed scalloped potatoes and ground beef, but you want all the ingredients to get nice and bubbly, and for the cheese to turn golden on top, this dish is versatile enough that you can actually dump the ingredients in a baking dish and make it casserole-style. While it bakes, you're free to do whatever else it is you need to do, so this is a good option if you prefer being able to multitask and prep whatever side dishes you want to accompany the meal. You will need to cook up the beef and prepare the scalloped potatoes' sauce separately, but you can actually do both at the same time, on separate stove burners.
Making this dish casserole-style is also a good opportunity to add some flavorful ingredients, such as aromatics like freshly sliced and minced onion and garlic, which you can cook with the beef, crumbled bacon, or even a vegetable element, like bell pepper or canned peas and carrots (there's a reason they make the list of inexpensive canned foods you'll use all the time). Add a fajita or taco seasoning packet, and serve it with a side of salsa and tortilla chips. This low-fuss meal is perfect for busy weekdays, but rich and creamy enough that it feels like a treat for the weekend. And there is just something so cozy and warm about taking a casserole dish out of the oven at dinnertime.