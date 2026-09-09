The Best New Walmart Groceries You Can't Miss In September 2026
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September is a time for change: School is back in session, and the weather starts to cool as leaves slowly lose their verdant hues and transition into the sunset colors we associate with Fall. It's also a time to switch up your culinary routine with new flavors that complement the season, and Walmart has some new items this month that will make you happy that fall is trickling in.
There are great options for kids, including new spins on lunchbox mainstays and classic afternoon snacks, plus sweet treats and savory munchies that you'll want to add to your grocery cart. For the cooks, Walmart also just debuted some must-have seasonings and baking mixes featuring a favorite cereal and country music legend. And we haven't forgotten about the flavors of autumn, either, as the retailer also has fall favorites to help you usher in the cozy season. Check out these 14 picks you simply cannot miss in September 2026. (And remember that prices may vary by location.)
Pillsbury Caramel Latte Frosting lets you have your coffee and eat it too
If you've ever enjoyed a creamy coffee drink and wished you could enjoy those flavors in solid form, then perhaps this item is just what you've been looking for. Even if that thought has never crossed your mind before, this Pillsbury brand canned frosting may be just the thing you need to give your cupcakes that rich, roasted flavor with just a hint of caramelized java. You can use it to top anything you'd like, including store-bought baked goods and homemade French toast. Or enjoy it straight from the can. We won't judge.
Purchase a 16-ounce can of Pillsbury Creamy Supreme Caramel Latte Frosting at Walmart for $1.88.
Enjoy a fast food favorite any time with Wendy's Canned Chili
Wendy's chili has stayed on the menu over the years because it's a cult favorite among many fans. For the uninitiated, it's a soupier chili with beans and chunks of beef rather than the thicker variety you might find smothered over chili dogs. Although some Wendy's locations offer late-night service, having a can of this popular menu item in your pantry can save you a trip when cravings hit in the wee hours.
Buy a 15-ounce can of Wendy's Chili With Beans, 29g Protein Per Serving, Canned Chili at Walmart for $4.95.
Be ready for PSL season with Great Value Pumpkin Spice Pancake & Waffle Mix
For many people, fall means one thing: pumpkin spice everything! This Walmart brand item is just what you need to start your days with this iconic autumn flavor. You get six 16-ounce boxes that you can use for your breakfast flapjacks or waffles, plus any other sweet morning treats you could think of. Try adding butterscotch chips or grated butternut squash for extra seasonal flavor, or drizzle your finished dish with some salted caramel to bring out the warm notes of the PSL and add a savory touch.
Purchase Great Value Pumpkin Spice Pancake & Waffle Mix at Walmart for $14.82.
Ben & Jerry's Top Dirt Cake Ice Cream is the definition of decadence
Ben & Jerry's is known for some of its over-the-top flavor combinations, but this pint may just take the cake, or rather the dirt cake. It features a vanilla pudding ice cream base with swirls of chocolate cookie crumbs, chocolate sandwich cookie pieces, and a topping of chocolate ganache and crunchy cookie crumbs. The container size makes it perfect as a last-minute treat, but we won't blame you if you don't want to share this decadent frozen dessert.
Pick up a pint of Ben & Jerry's Non-GMO Top Dirt Cake Ice Cream at Walmart for $5.13.
Uncrustables Chocolate Hazelnut Sandwiches bring a little taste of Italy to an American classic
Uncrustables are a staple in many lunchboxes. These Smucker's creations ditch the undesirable (to some) part of a peanut butter and jelly sandwich (the crust) while cleverly encasing the fillings so they don't ooze out of your sandwich. They're also super convenient, and now you can enjoy the flavors of chocolate and hazelnut spread stuffed inside rounds of white bread, saving you the time of assembling Nutella sandwiches yourself.
Purchase Smucker's Uncrustables Chocolate Flavored Hazelnut Spread Sandwiches at Walmart for $3.97.
Enjoy a queso-inspired snack with these Cheetos Cheddar Jalapeño Cheese Puffs
The combination of cheese and spicy chiles is a classic pairing at many Tex-Mex restaurants, but it usually comes in the form of queso, which can be a little messy to eat on the go. Fortunately, these Cheetos feature the brand's signature intense cheesy flavor but with a bold kick from jalapeño peppers. You can enjoy them on their own or give your favorite queso recipe a crunchy topping by crumbling some of them over your dip.
Pick up a bag of Cheetos Crunchy Cheddar Jalapeño Cheese Puff Chips at Walmart for $4.43.
Never settle for bland avocado toast with Einstein Bros Bagels Avocado Toast Seasoning
If you ever struggle to figure out how to season the smashed avocado meant for your toast, then Einstein Bros Bagels has you covered. Inspired by the bagel chain's in-store avocado topping, this seasoning adds a blast of flavor to your creamy green fruit with a mix of onions, garlic, peppers, tomatoes, and more. It's also versatile enough to add to eggs, roasted vegetables, or practically anything else that needs a little spiced, savory seasoning.
Buy a 5.4-ounce jar of Einstein Bros Avocado Toast Seasoning at Walmart for $11.
This luscious Duncan Hines Caramel Turtle Brownie Mix is fit for a country music icon
This brownie mix is part of the Dolly Parton line of Duncan Hines baking kits featuring a bubblegum-pink box and a portrait of the Backwoods Barbie herself on the cover. You only need butter, milk, and an egg to create a pan of these ooey-gooey brownies, and the walnuts and caramel sauce are included in the package. What's more — there's also a recipe for a peanut butter skillet brownie on the back of the box.
Purchase a box of Duncan Hines Dolly Parton's Caramel Turtle Brownie Mix at Walmart for $2.98.
You deserve to upgrade your ketchup with De Nigris Excellence Line Gourmet Italian Ketchup
There are many brands that claim to offer elevated ketchup, but not all of them have the potential to convince you to abandon your beloved bottle of Heinz. This one, which is made with imported balsamic — one of the vinegars you should have in your pantry – is different. It's a genius touch since balsamic adds acidity and sweetness found in traditional tomato-based condiments while adding depth and nuance. It also makes dipping your fries into ketchup feel much more grown-up and sophisticated than it did as a kid.
A pack of two De Nigris Excellence Line Gourmet Italian Ketchup with Balsamic Vinegar of Modena is available at Walmart for $21.90.
This Great Value Apple Cinnamon Quick Bread Mix helps bring autumnal flavors to your kitchen
Apple picking is a favorite fall pastime, and there are so many seasonal delights you can make with your bounty, including apple cinnamon quick bread. However, many recipes can be a little tedious. Fortunately, Walmart makes a mix you can use to quickly whip up a loaf or bake a batch of muffins that brings the best flavors of the orchard to your home kitchen. You can buy single boxes or four-packs, so you'll have enough to feed a crowd or last you through the season.
Purchase single boxes of Great Value Apple Cinnamon Quick Bread and Muffin Mix at Walmart for $2.42 or four-packs for $9.68.
Dr Pepper Strawberries and Cream offers a fruity taste of summer
Dr Pepper comes in many flavors today, and this is one of the newest ones available at Walmart. Besides its distinctive herbaceous taste that has earned it a loyal fan base, this version features a cream soda-inspired backdrop with fruity strawberry notes that may remind you of the scent of those Strawberry Shortcake dolls from the 80s. Enjoy it on its own or as part of a berry-themed ice cream float.
Pick up a 12-pack of Dr Pepper Strawberries and Cream Soda Pop at Walmart for $10.64.
Reese's Puffs Complete Peanut Butter Pancake Mix gives you all the flavor of your favorite cereal
If you love Reese's Peanut Butter Cups, you may already be familiar with its breakfast cereal of chocolate and peanut butter puffs, and adding them to pancake batter is a great way to boost the flavor and double up on brekkie favorites. However, you don't need to dip into your cereal stash to make Reese's Puffs pancakes with this boxed mix. It includes peanut butter chips that taste like the brand's candy, along with cereal to top your morning meal.
Purchase Betty Crocker Reese's Puffs Complete Peanut Butter Pancake Mix at Walmart for $4.89.
Totino's Orange Chicken Pizza Rolls offer a departure from the typical Italian fillings
Totino's pizza rolls have been a favorite American snack for decades, and this version combines two world-class snacks — Italian-style pizza and Chinese-American egg rolls — into a single bite. Most of the brand's fillings have been Italian-inspired until these orange chicken rolls debuted, featuring a takeout favorite that may remind you of Panda Express. These forgo the cheese, though you can certainly customize them to your taste. They'd be excellent in a rice or noodle bowl.
A 50-count package of Totino's Orange Chicken Flavored Pizza Rolls NXTLVL Frozen Snacks costs $5.66 at Walmart.
Kinder's The Cuban Blend will help you make the perfect Cubano sandwich
With so many seasoning blends on the market, it's a treat to find such a flavorful one representing Cuban cuisine. This version from Kinder's (not to be confused with the chocolate) contains a generous amount of garlic, plus orange oil to mimic the flavor of a traditional mojo marinade. Use it to season pork before roasting to make a flavorful homemade Cuban sandwich.
Bottles of Kinder's The Cuban Blend are $1.97 at Walmart.