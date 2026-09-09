The Best New Walmart Groceries You Can't Miss In September 2026

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September is a time for change: School is back in session, and the weather starts to cool as leaves slowly lose their verdant hues and transition into the sunset colors we associate with Fall. It's also a time to switch up your culinary routine with new flavors that complement the season, and Walmart has some new items this month that will make you happy that fall is trickling in.

There are great options for kids, including new spins on lunchbox mainstays and classic afternoon snacks, plus sweet treats and savory munchies that you'll want to add to your grocery cart. For the cooks, Walmart also just debuted some must-have seasonings and baking mixes featuring a favorite cereal and country music legend. And we haven't forgotten about the flavors of autumn, either, as the retailer also has fall favorites to help you usher in the cozy season. Check out these 14 picks you simply cannot miss in September 2026. (And remember that prices may vary by location.)