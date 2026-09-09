Whiskey Vs Bourbon: Which One Makes A Better Old Fashioned Cocktail?

True to its name, the old fashioned has been around — many credit it as the first cocktail altogether. Consisting of a malleable composition of liquor mixed with bitters and sugar, then cut with water, it's a drink that's easy to put together. However, perfecting a rendition is not as simple — every drop of liquid impacts the resultant taste. So with so many ways to mix an old fashioned, simply choosing the base spirit already poses a challenge: Should it be whiskey or bourbon?

You can't go wrong with either. Both whiskey — specifically rye — as well as bourbon have been mixed into an old fashioned since the 19th century. The flavor difference between whiskey and bourbon creates two very different drinks, each with a distinct appeal. Bourbon's corn-heavy mash bill makes a sweeter cocktail flavor, with a syrupy consistency lending the cocktail a thicker mouthfeel. Smooth and well-rounded, bourbon is the more popular old fashioned liquor choice; the spirit melds easily well with sugar and bitters.

Whiskey can shine just as easily an old fashioned. The broader spirit category — which technically includes bourbon — can spin the cocktail into versatile directions. Grain-forward rye whiskey is favored by bartenders, producing a dry cocktail that boasts flavors ranging from earthy, to spiced and vegetal. And although not a widespread choice, even a smoky Scotch makes a tasty old fashioned. No single whiskey produces the best cocktail; it's a matter of tailoring based on the bottle.