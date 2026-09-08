Sweet Potatoes Are 10x Better With This Korean Topping

Sweet potatoes are creamy and sugary, but they often get overshadowed by regular potatoes because some believe their unique flavor profiles can clash with classic seasonings, like woody herbs, cheese, and onions. But those same tastes make them pair beautifully with tons of other options, few more so than Korea's classic fermented cabbage dish: kimchi.

Kimchi is salted cabbage fermented with a fiery pepper paste until it's as complex and lively an ingredient as any cheese or wine. Combined with the natural sugars in sweet potatoes, it covers all five basic tastes quite comprehensively with no more effort than spooning some on top once the potato has cooked. The crunch of the cabbage contrasts with the smooth softness of the root vegetable to deliver a range of textures, too, so you end up with quite a dynamic food.

Even if you don't have access to good-quality kimchi, gochujang is also an ultra-flavorful Korean cabbage condiment that can produce similar flavors. So long as you can achieve a good balance between the heat of the peppers and the sugars in the sweet potato, you'll get something that has the quintessential spicy-sweet deliciousness that's so emblematic of Korean cuisine. Sweet potatoes can even help reduce the perceived heat of particularly spicy kimchi, so just about anyone can enjoy this flavor combination in whatever way they prefer to get their fix of the root vegetable.