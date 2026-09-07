Use Frozen Chicken Tenders For An Easy Japanese-Inspired Meal

As for the chicken tenders, simply cook them as you normally would, then slice them and pour the sauce directly over them. They're great served on a bed of white rice, but you can add some grilled bok choy, spicy cucumber salad, or sauteed green beans to get some produce in with the meal. And you don't necessarily have to season the veggies too much because they will soak up the sauce for a wonderful hit of flavor in every bite.

If you don't already have a favorite frozen chicken brand, keep in mind that for katsu, you're better off with a product that isn't too thick (like a full cutlet) or too small (like a nugget). You want a piece you can slice into substantial strips that still catch plenty of sauce.

Although considered a traditional Japanese dish, katsu probably came onto Japanese menus thanks to Western influences. While chicken katsu is a popular one, tonkatsu may have been the original, a breaded and fried pork cutlet that's similar to a German schnitzel. If you want to experiment at home, you can even make a katsu with ground meat patties, fish fillets, or frozen breaded shrimp. The shrimp, in particular, makes a great appetizer because you can just run it through the sauce and pop it in your mouth. But when you want an easy way to make a meal that looks like it's straight out of a Japanese restaurant menu, frozen chicken cutlets are probably the way to go.