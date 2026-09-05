Forget Boring White Rice – Make It The Appalachian Way For Way More Flavor

Rice is one of the world's most consumed foods, meaning the potential recipes are never-ending. The next time you're feeling tired of simple white rice, try out an old-school Appalachian rendition. Consisting of white rice flavored with sugar, butter, and sometimes milk, this version is a comforting classic, typically enjoyed for breakfast or a snack.

What makes the dish stand apart is its consistency. Rather than just a flavored bowl of rice, the food is served with a saucy consistency — think akin to a warm cereal, only with rice grains as the starch. Enjoyed using a spoon, this preparation harkens back to a rice porridge. In fact, many include similar additions like raisins and cinnamon, rounding out the dish's sweet character.

Yet Appalachian rice comes out drastically less starchy, by way of its preparation. The grains are cooked in a classic dry style — say using the 10-5-5 rule – occasionally even additionally rinsed after boiling. Then, the sugar and butter are stirred into the rice while it's hot, before lightly warmed or cold milk is poured on top, diluting the dish. Unlike a porridge, where milk and rice are simmered together, this version offers its own distinct appeal, still centered around simple additions to your white rice.