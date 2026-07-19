16 Simple Additions To Put On White Rice Other Than Soy Sauce

There's few ingredients out there more versatile than rice. The small grain is a staple in countless cuisines all over the world, forming the foundation of everything from sushi and risotto to fried rice and paella. But as a whole, it's something of a blank canvas. Its mild taste and fluffy texture make it exceptionally good at soaking up the flavors of whatever it's paired with. While soy sauce and rice is a tried-and-tested classic, there's an endless amount of lesser-known combos that are just as delicious for those looking to expand their topping horizons.

We like to think of rice as a tiny little sponge. It's packed with starch molecules that love to absorb moisture. This is one of the reasons why liquid-based condiments are the best place to start for those looking to discover new toppings. Flavorful oil-based toppings, like sesame oil or chili crisp, have a two-fold benefit of boosting the rice's flavor while coating each individual grain, preventing them from clumping together. At the other end of the condiment spectrum are richer sauces like Japanese mayo or sriracha, which will give your rice a more indulgent, creamy mouthfeel.

Then you're got your dry seasonings, which aren't absorbed in the same way as liquids but will nonetheless boost both the flavor and appearance of plain rice. Some, like furikake, are literally designed to be sprinkled over rice, while others, such as pork floss or toasted sesame seeds, add an extra boost of flavor with little to no effort. Beyond seasonings, there's also toppings that arguably taste even better with rice than on their own. A crispy fried egg or kimchi will bring contrasting textures and bold flavors that complement the rice rather than overpower it, turning a simple bowl into a satisfying breakfast, lunch, or dinner.