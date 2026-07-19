16 Simple Additions To Put On White Rice Other Than Soy Sauce
There's few ingredients out there more versatile than rice. The small grain is a staple in countless cuisines all over the world, forming the foundation of everything from sushi and risotto to fried rice and paella. But as a whole, it's something of a blank canvas. Its mild taste and fluffy texture make it exceptionally good at soaking up the flavors of whatever it's paired with. While soy sauce and rice is a tried-and-tested classic, there's an endless amount of lesser-known combos that are just as delicious for those looking to expand their topping horizons.
We like to think of rice as a tiny little sponge. It's packed with starch molecules that love to absorb moisture. This is one of the reasons why liquid-based condiments are the best place to start for those looking to discover new toppings. Flavorful oil-based toppings, like sesame oil or chili crisp, have a two-fold benefit of boosting the rice's flavor while coating each individual grain, preventing them from clumping together. At the other end of the condiment spectrum are richer sauces like Japanese mayo or sriracha, which will give your rice a more indulgent, creamy mouthfeel.
Then you're got your dry seasonings, which aren't absorbed in the same way as liquids but will nonetheless boost both the flavor and appearance of plain rice. Some, like furikake, are literally designed to be sprinkled over rice, while others, such as pork floss or toasted sesame seeds, add an extra boost of flavor with little to no effort. Beyond seasonings, there's also toppings that arguably taste even better with rice than on their own. A crispy fried egg or kimchi will bring contrasting textures and bold flavors that complement the rice rather than overpower it, turning a simple bowl into a satisfying breakfast, lunch, or dinner.
Furikake and rice are a match made in heaven
In Japan, where there's rice, furikake is likely nearby. This hugely popular seasoning blends sesame seeds, chopped seaweed, salt, and bonito flakes (dried fish) into one intensely savory topping. Crunchy, loaded with umami, and requiring little more effort than just a few shakes, it's one of the easiest ways to transform a simple bowl of plain rice into a standalone dish.
Everything bagel seasoning isn't just for bagels
Everything bagel seasoning is (unsurprisingly) best known as a bagel topping. But this eclectic blend of white and black sesame seeds, poppy seeds, dried garlic, dried onion, and flaky sea salt could easily be America's answer to furikake. It delivers the same combination of crunch and savory flavors, and only takes a few sprinkles to completely transform the flavor profile of plain rice into something special.
Kimchi on rice is a top-tier comfort food
Few things define world-famous Korean cuisine quite like kimchi. This iconic fermented side dish is most commonly made with Napa cabbage, although countless variations exist using everything from radish to cucumber. When served with rice, kimchi brings a fiery gochujang-backed spice, along with a sharp, fermented flavor that brightens the whole dish. Better yet, it's also packed with probiotics, making it a great choice for your gut!
Chili crisp will bring the heat
Few toppings are as universally beloved as chili crisp. Whether you've made your own homemade version or picked up a jar from the grocery store, this spicy condiment delivers everything a bowl of rice needs: heat, crunch, and plenty of flavor from its abundance of fragrant, fried aromatics. The best part is that chili crisp is easy to adjust to your own tastes, with extra oil for a milder kick or more of the crispy chili pieces when you want to bring on the heat.
Fried onions are a classic Indian rice topping
If you've ever enjoyed a plate of biryani, you already know the magic of crispy fried onions paired with rice. These wonderful golden flakes deliver a fantastic combination of sweetness, savoriness, and crunch — talk about a triple-threat! They're also super low-effort to make at home, or you could simply pop over to your local grocery store and purchase them there.
Ground Sichuan pepper will deliver mouth-numbing deliciousness
Sichuan cuisine is having a major moment in the spotlight, and many of its most iconic dishes are underpinned by the intense flavor of Sichuan peppercorns. Bright and citrusy, they don't deliver the traditional heat of a chili. Instead, they create a tingly, numbing sensation that leaves your tastebuds buzzing. To experience this unique sensation firsthand, simply toast the whole peppercorns over low heat until fragrant, then grind them over your rice.
A squeeze of Kewpie mayo will add creamy goodness
Kewpie mayo is an iconic Japanese condiment that stands apart from most American mayos by using egg yolks instead of whole eggs. The result is an incredibly rich, custard-like texture with a deep savory flavor that makes it a natural match for rice. It's best mixed through rather than drizzled on top. Pairing it with tuna and nori sheets also creates a satisfying snack reminiscent of a deconstructed onigiri.
You can't beat a fried egg on rice
Few snacks can compete with the simple pleasure of a fried egg over rice. Served sunny side up, the runny yolk breaks apart and coats each grain, creating a decadent sauce with little to no effort. Our favorite part is how customizable this combo can be. Eggs can be paired with nearly anything; fry one in chili oil for fiery kick or top it with with your favorite condiments for even more flavor.
Sesame oil is an age-old rice topping
Derived from sesame seeds, sesame oil is one of the most foundational pillars of Asian cooking. It's already a hugely popular rice topping, and just a few drops of toasted sesame oil is enough to add a rich, caramelized, nutty flavor, as well as a fabulous aroma. It can be enjoyed on its own, but is even better paired with soy sauce alongside a generous helping of furikake and thinly-sliced green onions.
Sriracha rice is the ultimate lazy meal
No pantry is complete without a bottle of Sriracha on hand. The all-purpose hot sauce typically features a fiery blend of chili peppers, distilled vinegar, garlic, sugar, and salt. The bottle's signature green nozzle makes it easy to squeeze over your rice in precise, decorative lines. Often paired with Kewpie mayo, a squeeze of Sriracha will leave your rice bowl looking just as good as it tastes.
Butter is a simple yet delicious topping
Once you've paired butter and rice, you'll never look back. This budget-friendly hack is one of the easiest ways to elevate a simple bowl of rice, with the butter's abundant oils coating the grains in rich, savory flavor. It's undeniably charming and comforting, so it's no surprise that this combo features everywhere from Japanese "butter shoyu gohan" to Southern-style soul food.
Sesame seeds go a long way
If you want to keep your rice toppings simple, look no further than sesame seeds. They might be small, but they deliver a hearty combination of crunch and a mild nutty, earthy flavor. By using a striking combo of white and black seeds, a simple bowl of plain rice will be transformed into an eye-catching spectacle.
Pork floss is a hidden gem
Pork floss looks a little like cotton candy, but don't expect anything sugary. It is made by simmering lean pork until it's fall-apart tender, then shredding and stir-frying it with soy sauce and aromatics until light and wispy. Naturally, it's packed with complex blend of sweet and savory flavors. A staple garnish on many of Asia's favorite snacks, pork floss is an easy shortcut to add umami while making your rice even fluffier.
Fried SPAM is made for rice
Over the years, SPAM has received plenty of underserved hate. But fry a few slices and serve them over rice, and you'll understand why the canned meat has become a staple in so many cuisines — including delicious Hawaiian classics! As it cooks, SPAM crisps and caramelizes, releasing intensely rich and savory flavors that are balanced out by the milder rice. For extra flair, pair your SPAM with nori sheets for an at-home inspired Hawaiian musubi roll.
Use condensed milk to sweeten things up
Famous for boosting the sugary goodness of everything from Vietnamese-style coffee to tres leches cake, condensed milk is the ultimate rice topping for anyone with a sweet tooth. Just a small drizzle is enough to satisfy any dessert craving, but for something even more indulgent, simmer it with coconut milk and a pinch of salt before pouring it over rice. Top this with cubes of fresh mango and sesame seeds for a twist on delicious Thai mango sticky rice.
Nutritional yeast delivers on flavor and protein
Nutritional yeast is one of the most criminally underused toppings out there. This versatile seasoning is composes of deactivated, edible yeast flakes which are loaded with intense nutty, cheesy, and umami flavors. Not sold yet? Nutritional yeast also happens to be a nutritional powerhouse, and just a small serving contains heaps of protein, fiber, vitamins, and minerals, transforming a simple bowl of rice into a nutritious snack.