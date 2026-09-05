8 Kitchen Appliance Colors That Dominated The '70s

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The 1970s were definitely a unique decade in terms of style. While you know you're from the '70s if you had certain things in your kitchen, beyond the gadgets, there were also distinct colors that distinguished culinary spaces. The pinks and blues and other pastel hues of the previous generation gave way to earth tones and nature-inspired shades, and appliances began rolling off the assembly line in muted oranges, browns, yellows, and greens. Some brighter shades (technically inspired by nature as well, depending where in nature you looked) snuck in, too.

Who's to say what leads each generation to embrace the styles that ultimately come to define it? All we know is the '70s color palette looked something like the jarred products in a baby food aisle, or perhaps an autumnal farmer's market that only sells avocados and gourds. With today's stainless steel appliances and sleek, clean, modern kitchens, some of the design choices our forebears made may seem questionable to us. On the other hand, everything old eventually becomes new again. Many retro kitchen items are making a trendy return, and folks are also embracing those midcentury colors in their cooking and dining spaces once again (though with some modern reinvigorations). Some are even painting new-model appliances in the old-school colors to recapture that retro essence.

Come along with us on this retrospective to take a look at yesterday's color wheel and the shades that drove the designs of a decade. You might find yourself hungry for pumpkin pie or avocado toast as we roll along, so prepare some snacks for the virtual journey.