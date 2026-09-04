One Of The World's Best-Selling Coffee Brands And KitKat Are Owned By The Same Company

The food and drink industry encompasses several huge corporations. It's easy to forget that Kraft Heinz produces everything from Jell-O and Kool-Aid to Taco Bell's bottled hot sauces, while PepsiCo is the company behind a bunch of iconic brands, from Lay's chips to Poppi probiotic soda. Another major player in the industry is Nestlé. The Swiss company manages an astounding collection of over 2,000 labels, including both KitKat and the best-selling coffee brand Nescafé.

Originally a condensed milk and baby milk company (which is a large part of its controversial past), the conglomeration now boasts a wildly diverse portfolio. The through line? Products used globally, typically for day-to-day consumption. For well over a century, Nestlé has sold consumables across a wide-spanning region; the company boasted a continent-wide presence as early as 1905. Throughout the first decades of the 20th century, condensed and powdered milk as well as chocolate drove sales.

Nestlé launched Nescafé in 1938, debuting a standardized instant coffee powder, developed as a way to make use of Brazilian coffee surplus. In only two years, the product was already distributed in over 30 countries. KitKat arrived under the Nestlé umbrella much later, in 1980, although the brand had worked on its own milk chocolate as early as 1904. Today, Nestlé's reach extends far past coffee, milk, and chocolate; the company's behind frozen pizza brand DiGiorno, for example. Still, the Swiss company's speciality in the day-to-day joys of coffee and chocolate remains, making it a surprising corporate overlap.