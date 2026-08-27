The Major Frozen Pizza Brand That's Owned By Nestlé

In the grocery sector, you might think your favorite cookies or crackers are from standalone brands, but you'd likely be wrong. Kraft Heinz, for example, owns Oscar Mayer meats, Ore-Ida potato products, and even Jell-O powders and desserts. General Mills is the parent company of brands like Betty Crocker, Chex Mix, Pillsbury, and even Annie's Organic. Nestlé is another huge food corporation, and it even has its own pizza division. So, it might surprise you to learn that DiGiorno is actually under Nestlé's umbrella, and it has been for over 16 years.

Yes, the famous "rising-crust" pizza, which became popular in the 1990s, was acquired by Nestlé from Kraft in 2010 as part of a whopping $3.7 billion deal. Shortly thereafter, the brand started diversifying its product range, adding appetizers like breadsticks and desserts like chocolate chip cookies alongside its frozen pizzas. In the years since, it has also added new, crust-focused pizzas to its lineup, including croissant, stuffed, wood-fired, and even gluten-free crusts, as well as a variety of exciting flavors, like pepperoni with Mike's Hot Honey and an Italian meat trio.