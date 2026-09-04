Dolly Parton's Banana Pudding Recipe Has One Finishing Touch That Makes It Unforgettable

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Dolly Parton wasn't just the queen of country music — she was a queen in the kitchen, too. The star had her own food line, multiple restaurants, cookbooks she authored, and many beloved recipes she became noted for. Among them, the humanitarian favored a tasty banana pudding topped with a classic Southern finishing touch: meringue.

Like her all-time favorite food (potatoes in any form), Dolly's banana pudding recipe is super relatable, featuring ordinary pantry staples like not just one but two whole boxes of vanilla wafers. Layer up these familiar snacking cookies in a baking dish with six large bananas, sliced, as the dessert's foundation. Add some made-from-scratch vanilla pudding (or double-down on the fruit flavor and use a silky smooth banana pudding), and then the crowning glory is the meringue. The whole confection is placed in a 350-degree-Fahrenheit oven until the meringue is browned and golden.

Dolly's meringue features just four simple ingredients: egg whites, lemon juice, sugar, and vanilla extract, which are beaten together until stiff. Pro tip for executing the fluffiest meringue: Use room temperature egg whites.

Banana pudding has become a bona fide Southern staple though its origins are a bit obscure. The star's version is among dessert offerings served at Aunt Granny's Restaurant in Parton's Dollywood theme park – "Aunt Granny" was the nickname given to Dolly by her nieces and nephews. Hailed as one of the best theme park restaurants in the United States, Aunt Granny's is an all-you-can-eat establishment (with a more technically correct description of "all you care to eat" noted on the restaurant's sign). The unlimited food portions are served family-style, so if you opt for the banana pudding as your dessert, you're assured of getting your fill of the sweet, layered treat.