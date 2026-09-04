You Can Still Order The Discontinued Triple Breakfast Stacks McMuffin At McDonald's – Here's How

When you're craving a fast food breakfast sandwich, sometimes McDonald's hits just right. Sure, not everything is exactly made to order, but the egg in the Egg McMuffin always comes fresh-made. So, it may come as no surprise that McDonald's Egg McMuffin ranked number one as the best fast food breakfast sandwich, according to customers. Whether you get it as a classic with Canadian bacon or as a Sausage McMuffin, the toasted English muffin with melty cheese can be a pretty simple and easy morning pick-me-up. But if you want to go the extra mile on your McDonald's breakfast sandwich, it appears that you can still get the discontinued Triple Breakfast Stacks McMuffin. You just need to know how to order it.

For a short time, the Triple Breakfast Stacks was the grandest sandwich on McDonald's hand-held breakfast menu; a behemoth of breakfast flavor and protein, it consisted of two sausage patties, two slices of American cheese, and savory bacon, with a fresh-cooked egg on a toasted English muffin. Although the "trip stacks" is no longer on the menu, you can recreate the massive fully-stacked sando. While it may depend on the McDonald's location, and you may have to wait until traffic is light, you can simply order a Sausage McMuffin with extra sausage and cheese, then add bacon, and you've got the full-on Triple Breakfast Stacks.