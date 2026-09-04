You Can Still Order The Discontinued Triple Breakfast Stacks McMuffin At McDonald's – Here's How
When you're craving a fast food breakfast sandwich, sometimes McDonald's hits just right. Sure, not everything is exactly made to order, but the egg in the Egg McMuffin always comes fresh-made. So, it may come as no surprise that McDonald's Egg McMuffin ranked number one as the best fast food breakfast sandwich, according to customers. Whether you get it as a classic with Canadian bacon or as a Sausage McMuffin, the toasted English muffin with melty cheese can be a pretty simple and easy morning pick-me-up. But if you want to go the extra mile on your McDonald's breakfast sandwich, it appears that you can still get the discontinued Triple Breakfast Stacks McMuffin. You just need to know how to order it.
For a short time, the Triple Breakfast Stacks was the grandest sandwich on McDonald's hand-held breakfast menu; a behemoth of breakfast flavor and protein, it consisted of two sausage patties, two slices of American cheese, and savory bacon, with a fresh-cooked egg on a toasted English muffin. Although the "trip stacks" is no longer on the menu, you can recreate the massive fully-stacked sando. While it may depend on the McDonald's location, and you may have to wait until traffic is light, you can simply order a Sausage McMuffin with extra sausage and cheese, then add bacon, and you've got the full-on Triple Breakfast Stacks.
The history of McDonald's Triple Breakfast Stacks and other McDonald's hacks
When the Triple Breakfast Stacks McMuffin came out in 2018, it was the first new breakfast item on the McDonald's Menu since 2013, but it was only available for a limited time. Beyond just the English muffin, you could get it on a biscuit or between two sweet McGriddles cakes. And that should still be possible today, when you're in on the modern hack. You can order online if you don't want to have to explain the whole situation in person. Of course, it's something they can make — although do note that it likely takes more time than a standard order. Read: You might want to work on the sweet-talking and be extra-polite to your servers.
One bit of advice from the Triple Breakfast Stacks McMuffin's original launch cautions against getting it on a biscuit because the soft, small bread isn't strong enough to support its fillings. So, you might be better off with a sturdy English muffin, and then it's easier to pile on the sausage. And, if you're a little shy about explaining how to make a "stacks," there are some other McMuffin ordering tips to elevate the everyday order — get some sauce on the side or add a hash brown. And if you need to get that Triple Breakfast Stacks McMuffin, you can even order a few different sandwiches and stack them just as you please.