12 Summer Desserts Always Worth Picking Up From Dollar Tree
Dollar Tree is known for providing consumers with lots of low-priced goods for the entire household, and that includes the stuff you stock in your fridge, freezer, and pantry. It even has a good selection of desserts that are perfect for summertime enjoyment. Whether it's because they can help you beat the heat, are perfect for taking to a cookout, or simply remind you of sweet treats from summers past, the collection of tasty desserts sold at Dollar Tree does not disappoint. That is, of course, if you know what to look for. Don't worry about that, though, because we've got that all sorted for you.
We compiled a list of summer desserts that are always worth picking up from your local Dollar Tree, so you can not only quickly get in and out, but also stretch your money as far as it can go without sacrificing your cravings for dessert along the way. So, stick with us, and you will be back to savoring every last drop of the summer season along with some delicious treats in no time at all. FYI: Just remember to be flexible (one of several grocery shopping tips for Dollar Tree), because selection is known to vary from one location to the next.
Good Humor Strawberry Shortcake Frozen Dessert Bars
Ice cream is a quintessential summer dessert. We don't have to convince anyone of that. However, if you put it on a stick and coat it with yummy toppings, it only gets better. Proof of that can be found in the first dessert we recommend you snag from Dollar Tree this season: Good Humor Strawberry Shortcake Frozen Dessert Bars. For many of us, these yummy treats on a stick evoke memories of the ice cream truck cruising around our neighborhoods, so yeah. They scream summertime enjoyment. Regardless, who can argue with cake-and-strawberry-coated ice cream bars you get to munch on without any utensils or plates? Not us. That's for sure.
In addition to being perfect for beating the summer heat, Good Humor Strawberry Shortcake Frozen Dessert Bars are also priced right at Dollar Tree. While the exact figure can vary somewhat from one location to the next, a box of six should only cost you about $5. So, whether you want to save some money or cool off with a handheld dessert, these babies have your back.
Edwards frozen pies in various flavors
Pies are another fantastic dessert for summer cookouts and more. However, frozen pies are even better for beating the heat. While making them from scratch eludes many of us, thankfully, Dollar Tree has you covered in this regard as well. In fact, it is known to stock several flavors of Edwards frozen pies, including Chocolate Crème, Key Lime, and Original Whipped Cheesecake. All three of these options are sweet and refreshing for summer, too. Although, Key lime pie is arguably the best. After all, the namesake ingredient comes to us from the land of summer; Florida, of course. Regardless, a frozen pie on a hot day is just what the doctor ordered.
At Dollar Tree, Edwards frozen pies come in packages containing two slices, and they only cost $3. Of course, this may vary depending on the specific location, but it's not a bad price at all. Plus, if you live by yourself or in a smaller household, you don't have to worry about working your way through an entire pie before you get bored with the flavor, it develops freezer burn, or simply goes bad.
Minute Maid Soft Frozen Lemonade
Similar to ice cream, lemonade is synonymous with summer. Bright, citrusy, and refreshing, it basically wrote the book when it comes to refreshing drinks on a hot day. With this in mind, it's no surprise to find Minute Maid Soft Frozen Lemonade on our list of summer desserts that are always worth picking up from Dollar Tree. After all, freezing what is already a perfect summertime drink absolutely takes it to the next level, regardless of the season.
Making a lemon slushy yourself is not complicated — it only requires two ingredients, after all — but the ease of picking up a tasty option that's ready to go straight from the container is just one more way to lighten your load. Plus, at just $1.25 per 12-ounce tub (prices may vary), there's nothing to lose and everything to gain.
Oh yeah, you can do more than just eat Minute Maid Soft Frozen Lemonade as-is, too. It also makes a wonderful starter for more elaborate non-alcoholic drinks and cocktails. However, when adding alcohol, just remember that it will accelerate melting, so don't go overboard, or you'll lose the frozen aspect before you get a sip. Nobody wants that.
Blue Bunny Chocolate-Dipped Vanilla Mini Swirls Ice Cream Cones
For those of us who prefer a more traditional ice cream cone, Blue Bunny Chocolate-Dipped Vanilla Mini Swirls Ice Cream Cones are just the thing to satisfy a summer dessert craving at Dollar Tree. Thanks to their reduced size, they are perfect when you want a sweet treat without going all in on a large dessert or when you don't want to give kids a sugar overload. Since they are handheld, you can grab one on the go as well. Nice.
Convenience aside, Blue Bunny Chocolate-Dipped Vanilla Mini Swirls Ice Cream Cones bring a lovely mix of textures thanks to the cooling ice cream, smooth chocolate shell, and chewy cone. Think of them like an all-purpose dessert that will please just about any preference. Plus, a box of them only costs $5 at Dollar Tree (the website says this could vary based on location). You get eight mini cones in each container, too, so it should have you covered for quite some time. That is, of course, if you can manage to only eat one at a time. No judgment if that isn't in the cards, though.
Pints of ice cream and gelato in various flavors
Good old-fashioned tubs and pints of ice cream and gelato (not to be confused with ice cream) can also be purchased at Dollar Tree, and when you're looking for summer desserts, they more than fit the bill. Obviously, they have what it takes to cool you off, and their mass appeal is undeniable. There's even a song about it: I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream! Unlike the more succinct dessert treats found on this list, they offer a wide range of flavors and allow for quite a bit of flexibility as well. You can eat them straight from the container, turn them into sundaes, sandwich them between cookies, make milkshakes, and so much more.
As for the types of ice cream you'll find at Dollar Tree, the selection varies from one location and day to the next. However, brands like Founder's Street, Ben & Jerry's, and Breyers are known to grace the freezer shelves, so you can expect to find some reputable brands and flavor choices. Talenti, arguably the best brand of gelato, also makes appearances.
Reese's Frozen Peanut Butter Dessert Cups
Peanut butter and chocolate are the perfect combination of flavors. Everyone knows that, even if we don't know exactly why. Regardless, when you want a taste of the iconic duo at Dollar Tree this summer, look no further than Reese's Frozen Peanut Butter Dessert Cups. As you probably expect, it features a delicious swirl of frozen peanut butter encased by a thin milk chocolate shell, and it's uber tasty. Already a darn-near perfect dessert in its original format, Reese's upped the ante by making a frozen version of its peanut butter cups, and if it doesn't say summer, we don't know what will.
The price may vary (duh), but you can generally pick up a single Reese's Frozen Peanut Butter Dessert Cup for $1.25 at Dollar Tree. We don't recommend only getting one, though. That's ludicrous. We wouldn't even make it out of the parking lot before it would be gone, so make sure to grab a few to avoid regretting it later.
Twix Ice Cream Bars
Twix Ice Cream Bars are another fantastic frozen candy bar option you can pick up at Dollar Tree. A box of five only costs $4 (although this might vary), so they are well-priced. Less than a buck for any dessert is a good deal in our book. They also make enjoying a sweet treat easy because there is no need for utensils or a serving dish, and you can walk around while enjoying one. Plus, if you are already a fan of the classic candy bar, there's no way you won't enjoy the frozen version of it. How could you not?
Twix Ice Cream Bars feature small chunks of cookie, caramel, and vanilla ice cream wrapped in a chocolate shell. The result is a blend of sweet, creamy, chocolaty, gooey, cooling goodness that just about anyone could love. Due to them being individually wrapped, they are super easy to hand out at a gathering as well. You could even throw some in an icy cooler at a cookout, if you feel so inclined, and consider dessert handled.
Snickers Ice Cream Bars
The final candy bar we recommend buying from Dollar Tree to enjoy this summer is another frozen one, and chances are good you are already acquainted with it. After all, you'd be hard-pressed to find someone who hasn't at the very least heard of a Snickers Ice Cream Bar before. Regardless, they are packed with chocolate, ice cream, nuts, and caramel, giving your palate a lovely mix of textures and flavors in every bite. The fact that you also get creamy ice cream, unlike with the classic candy bar, also makes it a shoo-in for enjoyment during the hotter months of the year.
If you are not completely sold on the Snickers Ice Cream Bar just yet, buying one from Dollar Tree is far from a commitment. You can buy them individually, and they only cost $1.25 (at the time of this writing). So, even if you find you don't enjoy them, something we think is unlikely, you won't be stuck with several more to pawn off on friends and family. Although we doubt they would be anything other than pleased if you shared.
Budget Saver Assorted Twin Pops
Next up on our list of summer desserts worth buying from Dollar Tree is Budget Saver Assorted Twin Pops. While it is likely you have not heard of this particular brand before, it's another dessert that most people are well acquainted with — two stuck-together popsicles with dual sticks. Whether you opt to break them in half or not, they ooze summer fun. So much so that you can expect kids to develop sticky fingers when they start melting in the heat. Still, that's part of their charm.
Budget Saver Assorted Twin Pops come in a rainbow of colors, and that only turns up the fun even more. Considering the brand name, you'll also be pleased to learn that a package with 18 twin pops costs $3.25 at Dollar Tree. As a result, you can feed the whole crew a cooling dessert for an incredibly low price. Each Twin Pop only contains 80 calories as well, so if a low-calorie dessert is a priority, it may be just what you are after.
Bomb Pop Original Ice Pops
Popsicle fans, rejoice, because Dollar Tree has more than one that makes a fantastic choice for summer. In addition to the ones we already discussed, it also stocks Bomb Pop Original Ice Pops. You know, the classic red, white, and blue ones that every kid loves. Well, they are tasty enough that adults can enjoy them too. In addition to the fun color pattern, they also boast a different flavor in each stripe, so they are more than your average popsicle. The red stripe is cherry, the white stripe is lime, and the blue one is blue raspberry. All together, they add up to equal a yummy, no-frills cooling dessert that's ideal for summer.
At Dollar Tree, a box of 12 Bomb Pop Original Ice Pops should only cost you $3, although that could vary based on location. That's pretty inexpensive no matter how you cut it. Something tells us the ice cream truck sells a single one for a dollar at the very least. Just saying. Either way, though, grabbing a box or two for a gathering will serve you and your wallet well.
Trolli Cherry Lemon Gummi Pops
What do you get when you combine sweet and sour gummy candies and the freezer? Trolli Cherry Lemon Gummi Pops. A unique twist on more classic frozen treats, they offer up an intriguing mix of textures and, of course, a yummy cooling effect that you can't get from regular candies of this sort. In addition, instead of being sweet and sugary alone, they also deliver a nice sour flavor for added complexity. Even if you aren't a true candy enthusiast, this mix of sweet and sour flavors can be a nice break from your typical ice cream or candy bar dessert options. They sure won't melt all over your hands like they will, either. Score.
A box with 10 Trolli Cherry Lemon Gummi Pops costs $5 at Dollar Tree, although prices could vary somewhat based on where you shop. We'll let you do the math, but suffice it to say that makes each one fantastically inexpensive. As a result, keeping a box on hand for summer just makes sense. If you have kids around, even better.
Klondike Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwiches
As the iconic jingle goes, what would you do for a Klondike Bar? As it turns out, you don't have to do much, because Dollar Tree sells the brand's Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwiches, and they are arguably better than the original product. We probably don't have to say it at this point, but they make a wonderful summer treat as well. I mean, they are a handheld ice cream dessert. Enough said.
Klondike Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwiches are made with a classic recipe featuring soft chocolate wafer cookies with creamy vanilla ice cream in between. They may not be anything fancy, but their appeal lies in their simplicity. They speak to just about any preference (sorry, not sorry, vegans), and they just hit the spot on a hot summer day. In addition, at this moment, Dollar Tree sells a box containing six ice cream sandwiches for $4. Winning.
Now that you've got Dollar Tree's desserts that are perfect for summer all sorted, make sure to check out the store's lineup of fall-themed snacks as well. That way, you can get a jump on things and be more than prepared when the weather starts changing.
Methodology
First and foremost, all of the desserts above can be found at select Dollar Tree locations; no surprises there. However, determining which offerings were good for summertime enjoyment required a bit more insight. To ensure the right recommendations were made, we considered how well Dollar Tree's vast collection of desserts complements hot weather, whether or not they are good for sharing, and if they had any nostalgic appeal. After all, many desserts have the uncanny ability to remind us of summers past, and that's always a good thing.
The ones that made the final list are capable of helping you beat the heat; most are great for bringing to a cookout or some other kind of gathering, and, to put it plainly, will put a smile on your face during the hotter months of the year. In addition, thanks to them being sold at Dollar Tree, they also come at great prices.