How To Make A Refreshing Lemon Slushy For Summer With Just 2 Ingredients

The heat is on, at least when it comes to the weather, and some home cooks take the lazy days of summer to experiment in the kitchen and come up with new frozen drinks and desserts to combat the heat, like a copycat Wendy's Frostie. And if you're on the lookout for a recipe for a simple summer slushy made with just two ingredients, try this: lemons and condensed milk.

We're not really counting ice as a separate ingredient here. And while you can add aromatics, like a teaspoon of vanilla to the recipe, it's not really necessary to arrive at the same result (though more on that later). If you're familiar with Brazilian lemonade, it kind of gives a similar vibe but with lemons instead of limes and a thicker consistency that requires a spoon to enjoy.

If you haven't yet tried the creamy South American style of limeade, you may have already had an iconic Florida dessert that features citrus and condensed milk: key lime pie. The acidity in citrus slightly thickens the condensed milk, giving it a custardy mouthfeel, and I've been known to mix the two in a bowl and serve it with graham crackers for a quick dessert, especially when I'm far from home. So, this flavor combination has been a favorite for quite some time in the USA. But how does it come together as a slushie? I tried this simple, two-ingredient recipe for myself to find out.