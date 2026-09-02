9 Best Chain Restaurant Meatball Subs, According To Customer Reviews

Named for the iconic stoves that once warmed houses and cooked all manner of food in kitchens, Potbelly Sandwich Works is a nearly 50-year-old company with more than 450 locations across the country. That number is set to rapidly expand, now that the restaurant chain has been bought by the gas station RaceTrac. Despite the changes this acquisition will bring, the menu is still filled with traditional sub sandwiches.

Meatballs come on a few of the items, including the Pizza Melt and Mama's Meatball subs, with the melt containing crumbles while mama's has whole meatballs. The subs come in three sizes — skinny, original, and big. At a Castle Rock, Colorado location, the sandwich costs $7.59, $10.39, and $13.69 respectively.

The Mama's Meatball is a fan favorite, with customers saying the restaurant knows how to put together the sub for great flavor. Some guests enjoy the quality of the meat and the overall taste, but others find the meatballs are smaller than expected, with very little cheese included. Others don't care for how soggy the sandwich can be, and customers have been surprised that the meatballs weren't in whole pieces when they got the sub. People also say there should be more sauce on some of the sandwiches, which The Daily Meal agreed with, noting the meat was salty without more sauce to balance the taste.