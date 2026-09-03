Forget Classic Chocolate Chip Cookies – Add This Ingredient For A Fall Twist

There's no better way to welcome fall than with a fresh batch of cookies in the oven. When it comes to autumnal flavor, nothing captures the season quite like pumpkin spice — and it's got more to offer than just your morning latte. To elevate regular chocolate chip cookies, stir pumpkin puree and a few warm spices into your cookie dough, and you've got the perfect treat for cozy fall evenings, best paired with a steaming cup of hot chocolate.

You'll have no trouble finding pumpkin puree sold in cans come fall, but for the crafty home chef, you can even whip up your own batch — it's not nearly as intimidating as it sounds. All it really takes is sugar pumpkin (smaller and sweeter than your average Halloween pumpkin), an oven, and a blender. Simply halve the pumpkin, scoop out the seeds, and roast it cut-side down until the flesh turns soft and fork-tender. From there, it's just a matter of scooping out the roasted flesh and blending it smooth — no can opener needed!

But pumpkin puree on its own isn't known for being sweet. It leans towards an earthier, more squash-like flavor, which lays the foundations of its rustic, hearty taste. To make it work well in cookies, you'll want to incorporate a pumpkin pie spice blend. Recipes online vary, but a few spices are especially reliable for creating a classic fall flavor. Cinnamon is a heavy-lifter, bringing warmth and that unmistakable sweet, woody flavor everyone associates with the season. Nutmeg adds depth, with a subtly nutty, slightly sweet edge, while cloves brings a sweet, peppery kick that leaves the blend feeling alive and vibrant. Together, they'll transform the your pumpkin puree into something warm, cozy, and cookie-ready.