Elevate Your Panera Bacon Turkey Bravo Sandwich With These 5 Ordering Tips

For much of its life on the Panera Bread menu, the Bacon Turkey Bravo was crafted with Gouda cheese. However, after it was briefly retired from the restaurant's offerings, its return brought with it the switch to aged white cheddar — and resounding disappointment from the sandwich's devotees. On one of the chain's Facebook posts, followers made their feelings known with comments like, "White cheddar instead of Gouda is an obvious downgrade," and "Nah, bring it back the way we liked it ... with the gouda cheese!" One even quipped, "If I bring my own gouda cheese and thousand island dressing to one of your locations, can your employees use them to make the sandwich?"

Alas, it's been a few years since that post and Gouda has yet to find its way back to the menu. However, if cheddar isn't your jam, all is not lost — there are several other cheeses in the kitchen that can take its place. For slices, try provolone (which is used on the Ciabatta Cheesesteak), borrow the American cheese from the chain's Grilled Cheese Sandwich, or swap in the fresh mozzarella from the Toasted Caprese Focaccia.

While using sliced cheese on the sandwich is probably the most practical for uniform bites, there's shaved and crumbled dairy goodness to consider, too. Feta and Parmesan play a role in some of Panera's salads, so the restaurant should have them in stock for your sandwich, too. Or add a layer of richness with a swipe of cream cheese. If you're looking for a different way to incorporate cheesiness, consider ordering the sandwich on an asiago bagel or an asiago everything bagel.