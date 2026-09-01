11 Cooking Staples You Should Stock In Your Freezer

Cooking can often feel like a never-ending task, especially when juggling work, extracurriculars, or family. Add to that the time it takes to prepare the components of those dishes, and it can be exhausting. At least for us, that exhaustion can sometimes prompt more expensive choices, like buying the squeeze tube of roasted garlic at the grocery store or an $8 box of bone broth.

But there are actually so many ways to hack your kitchen processes and create a stockpile of ready-to-go cooking staples in the freezer. By bulk-cooking staples, doubling recipes you're already making, storing them properly, and making the most of every ingredient you buy, you can save energy, money, and time down the road.

You might be surprised by how many foods can be frozen and thawed without losing flavor or quality, making cooking simpler and less stressful, even in the busiest of weeks. With the right foundations at hand, home cooking can become more delicious while also saving time in the kitchen.