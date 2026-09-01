How To Order Your Burger King Big Fish Sandwich Norwegian-Style

Burger King is one of America's oldest chain restaurants, serving up burgers and fries since 1954. Initially specializing in just three menu items, BK's food offerings have expanded greatly over the years, along with its global footprint. The brand now has a presence in over 100 countries, and some international menu items are quite different from those served in the United States. For instance, the fish sandwich, known as the Big Fish in the U.S., is called the Fish King in Norway, and the two sandwiches' toppings and ingredients are notably different.

If you want to try BK's fish sammie Norwegian style — without traveling to Norway — some simple ordering maneuvers can create a similar sando. While it's not possible to exactly duplicate the Fish King via U.S. ordering — the foundational ingredients are too different — these switches will bring you as close as possible.

You'll need to do some topping swapping, as Norway's sandwich is simpler. While the U.S. version includes sweet tartar sauce, pickles, and lettuce, the Norwegian sammich only has lettuce and mayonnaise. The bun is also different. The U.S. Big Fish features a toasted potato bun, while the Norwegian Fish King comes on a sesame seed bun like the U.S. Whopper.

To get the closest approximation to the Fish King, you'll need to remove the tartar sauce and pickles and add mayonnaise in their place, which can be done in the website ordering interface or app. To get a bun swap, though, you'll need to make the request in person — changing out the Big Fish's bread isn't an option in the digital ordering platforms. Simply ask your server to replace the potato bun with Whopper bread, and voila! You're ready to fish feast like a Norwegian.