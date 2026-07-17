The 3 Items The Original Burger King Specialized In

Many of America's popular fast food chains got their start in the mid-20th century, serving simple yet delicious fare at accessible prices. Among them was Burger King, which opened only a few years after McDonald's in 1953. The enterprise's earliest roots go back to a Jacksonville, Florida-based business called Insta-Burger-King, which franchised a year later in Miami, and then was renamed to the current Burger King.

During its initial years, Burger King specialized in three items, offering its own take on the pragmatic food style proliferating nationwide. The focus consisted of broiled beef burgers, cheeseburgers, and shakes. All three came priced affordably: The beef burgers and shakes cost 18 cents a piece, while the cheeseburger cost 23 cents — all prices under the $3 mark today, per the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. To prop up such offerings, fries and soft drinks were available, too.

The food items were prepared via the eponymous Insta-machines, which automated both the burger and shake production. For burgers, the setup consisted of an innovative conveyor belt system, which aimed to minimize human contact during cooking, toasting buns and cooking patties. Meanwhile, the Insta-shake operated with a similar optimization, transforming pre-batched liquid into a frozen treat via a cooled mechanism.