The Difference Between McDonald's And Burger King's Beef

Fast food giants McDonald's and Burger King have been trading blows for decades. Through ad campaigns and menus, the chains strive to win over consumers through their burger offerings. In the '90s, McDonald's tried and failed to compete with Burger King's Whopper with the Big 'N Tasty. Then, into the 2000s, Golden Arches bounced back with extra-large builds like a Double Quarter Pounder, and more recently, the Big Arch. Burger King reaffirmed its success with the meaty Bacon King, which debuted in 2016.

Amidst all the new toppings and condiments, it's easy to forget a burger's core: beef. Affordable patties have laid down the foundation of the two largest burger chains since opening. And the way each business handles its beef includes both surprising overlap as well as a few noted differences.

Both chains craft patties in distribution facilities, using a medley of beef cuts to create a standardized composition. Despite popular misconception, no fillers go into the beef; only simple seasonings flavor both McDonald's and Burger King patties. And for the majority of burgers, the meat arrives in frozen form, ready for swift cooking. Still, noted differences in preparation and handling result in unique-tasting burgers, each with its own appeal.