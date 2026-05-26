How This McDonald's Burger Tried And Failed To Compete With Burger King's Whopper In The '90s

The decades-long contest between fast-food power players McDonald's and Burger King is a classic example of industrial rivalry. Though McDonald's is by far the bigger entity, with more than 45,000 locations around the world compared to BK's 19,000 and change, Burger King has continued challenging the top dog with innovative marketing measures and competitive menu offerings. One of these, Burger King's famous Whopper, was revamped in 2026, updating to a better-tasting bun, switching to creamier mayo, altering the prep of the veggies for improved freshness and aesthetic appeal, and swapping paper wrappers for cardboard boxes to preserve neatness as the burgers travel from kitchen to customer.

But Burger King's Whopper has been the gold standard to beat for a long time; in fact, back in the 1990s, McD's unveiled a new burger that was calculated to compete directly with the Whopper: the Big 'N Tasty. The sandwich featured a quarter-pound beef patty, onion slices, crisp leaf lettuce, tomato, pickles, ketchup, and mayonnaise on a toasted sesame seed bun. Sound like a Whopper clone? That's because it was. The main difference between the two is that the Whopper features a flame-broiled patty instead of a flat-top grilled one.

Despite the overt attack on its rival's top seller, McDonald's didn't strike burger gold — the Big 'N Tasty didn't knock out the Whopper as intended or even come close. In fact, the sandwich was ultimately discontinued.