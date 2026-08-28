What's America's Best-Selling Cake Mix In 2026?

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There's something comforting, even heartwarming, about nearly ready-to-go American boxed and packaged meals, sides, and desserts. It might be the nostalgia of mixing up a simple batch of Hungry Jack pancakes with your mom in the morning or watching your own kids pop open the belly of a tube of Pillsbury biscuits — though we'd argue its freezer-bag version is actually the best frozen biscuit brand on the market — for the first time. While some classics fall short on flavor, some of the biggest names still appear to perform best with our taste buds. And when it comes to boxed cake mix, this brand truly takes the, well, cake. Not only was Betty Crocker the best-selling cake mix brand during the 52-week period ending June 6, 2026, but it also makes the best boxed cake mix, period.

According to Nielsen sales data cited in a press release on General Mills' website (General Mills is Betty Crocker's parent company), Betty Crocker sold more boxes of dry cake mix during that 52-week period than any other brand. Beyond the sales numbers, a poll conducted for General Mills indicates that cakes are still a big deal, especially for celebrations. Of the 5,000 Americans surveyed by Talker Research — 100 per state — 51% said cake was their preferred dessert for a birthday celebration, while homemade cake was preferred over either bakery-made or grocery store-bought options. The beauty of a truly great boxed cake mix is that it's pretty simple to make — and can be easily upgraded — so you don't even need to save it for a special occasion.