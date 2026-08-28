What's America's Best-Selling Cake Mix In 2026?
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There's something comforting, even heartwarming, about nearly ready-to-go American boxed and packaged meals, sides, and desserts. It might be the nostalgia of mixing up a simple batch of Hungry Jack pancakes with your mom in the morning or watching your own kids pop open the belly of a tube of Pillsbury biscuits — though we'd argue its freezer-bag version is actually the best frozen biscuit brand on the market — for the first time. While some classics fall short on flavor, some of the biggest names still appear to perform best with our taste buds. And when it comes to boxed cake mix, this brand truly takes the, well, cake. Not only was Betty Crocker the best-selling cake mix brand during the 52-week period ending June 6, 2026, but it also makes the best boxed cake mix, period.
According to Nielsen sales data cited in a press release on General Mills' website (General Mills is Betty Crocker's parent company), Betty Crocker sold more boxes of dry cake mix during that 52-week period than any other brand. Beyond the sales numbers, a poll conducted for General Mills indicates that cakes are still a big deal, especially for celebrations. Of the 5,000 Americans surveyed by Talker Research — 100 per state — 51% said cake was their preferred dessert for a birthday celebration, while homemade cake was preferred over either bakery-made or grocery store-bought options. The beauty of a truly great boxed cake mix is that it's pretty simple to make — and can be easily upgraded — so you don't even need to save it for a special occasion.
Betty Crocker isn't real, but her easy baking tips are
While it may be obvious that the Pillsbury Doughboy, the Kool-Aid Man, and Lefty (the hand from Hamburger Helper) are all made-up characters, the same may not be so apparent about Betty Crocker. But she is a work of fiction. The Betty Crocker persona was established in 1921 as a sort of promotional ambassador for the Washburn-Crosby Co., one of the enterprises that later formed General Mills. Staff members writing under this name answered inquiries sent in by home cooks, presenting her as the resident expert.
The first Betty Crocker boxed cake mix arrived on the market in 1947. And the line is still popular today for baking goods with a great balance of moisture and crumb that taste homemade — or even better, depending on your skills. The next time you reach for a box, you can elevate your cake mix by stirring a little extra vanilla into the vanilla mix, tossing chocolate chips into the chocolate batter, or incorporating dried fruit, lemon zest, or almond extract to deepen the flavor.
According to Talker Research data, a simple layer of frosting is also preferred on a homemade cake, and Betty Crocker has you covered with everything from Rich & Creamy Vanilla Frosting to chocolate or cream cheese spreads. It might seem like a daunting task to bake a whole dessert at home, but perhaps you should just trust the best-seller and keep it simple and delicious.