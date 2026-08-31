14 Japanese Chef Knives Under $40 On Amazon

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you've ever sat at the counter at a sushi bar and observed the chef deftly slicing away at pieces of raw fish, you may have noticed the knife they were holding as they prepared your meal. Many chefs specializing in this type of Asian cuisine utilize knives from Japan, which look different than many models you may find in Western kitchens, which tend to be based on the German model.

While both types of knives are made from steel that has been treated and forged in different processes, Japanese knives are unique and tend to be much harder, which means they keep their sharpness much longer than even some of the best German knives. Japanese knives are also lighter in weight, which makes them easier to wield and also to get precision cuts. There exists a wide variety of Japanese knives, ranging from the long thin blades used to cut sushi to the flat knives used to chop vegetables. None of these would be considered chef knives in the way we would define the term in the West, which have wide blades and can be used for any type of preparation — not even the santoku knife.

However, in the 1700s, Japanese makers developed the gyuto knife that took inspiration from Western chef's knives while combining it with all the features of older Japanese knives to create a local all-purpose sidekick for any slicing and dicing. Japanese chef's knives are famously expensive — sometimes reaching over $400 in price for a single blade. But you don't have to spend big bucks to get a quality Japanese chef knife. Below are 14 models priced under $40 that you can buy on Amazon. Keep in mind that prices may fluctuate and do not include taxes or shipping charges.