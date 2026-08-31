14 Japanese Chef Knives Under $40 On Amazon
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you've ever sat at the counter at a sushi bar and observed the chef deftly slicing away at pieces of raw fish, you may have noticed the knife they were holding as they prepared your meal. Many chefs specializing in this type of Asian cuisine utilize knives from Japan, which look different than many models you may find in Western kitchens, which tend to be based on the German model.
While both types of knives are made from steel that has been treated and forged in different processes, Japanese knives are unique and tend to be much harder, which means they keep their sharpness much longer than even some of the best German knives. Japanese knives are also lighter in weight, which makes them easier to wield and also to get precision cuts. There exists a wide variety of Japanese knives, ranging from the long thin blades used to cut sushi to the flat knives used to chop vegetables. None of these would be considered chef knives in the way we would define the term in the West, which have wide blades and can be used for any type of preparation — not even the santoku knife.
However, in the 1700s, Japanese makers developed the gyuto knife that took inspiration from Western chef's knives while combining it with all the features of older Japanese knives to create a local all-purpose sidekick for any slicing and dicing. Japanese chef's knives are famously expensive — sometimes reaching over $400 in price for a single blade. But you don't have to spend big bucks to get a quality Japanese chef knife. Below are 14 models priced under $40 that you can buy on Amazon. Keep in mind that prices may fluctuate and do not include taxes or shipping charges.
This HC Steel Home Essentials Gyuto Knife is a low-investment option for first-timers
For those just starting to build a knife collection, even $40 can be a lot to invest, but fortunately, Amazon has some budget options, like this one. Don't let the price deter you — it has many of the features of a much more expensive Japanese chef's knife for a fraction of the cost. The carbon steel blade has a hand-hammered finish with attractive swirls and a wooden handle with a gorgeous green accent. The handle is also narrow, making it easy to grip. It's striking enough to keep on display, and nobody needs to know how much you paid for it.
The 8-inch Japanese Gyuto HC Steel Home Essentials Sharp Kitchen knife is available on Amazon for $13.90.
This Japanese high-carbon stainless steel knife gives you extra length for a good value
This is a basic chef's knife that's designed more like Western-style knives, with similarly shaped handles, making it an ideal choice if the traditional shape of Japanese knives seems like it will take a little getting used to. The steel is imported from Japan and forged to be extra durable and maintain its sharpness; you have several options for color and style, including a more traditional-looking choice with a wooden handle. The best part is that they're all under $20.
You can find the Japanese Chef Knife 9.5 inches High Carbon Stainless Steel Blade on Amazon for $15.99.
The Veroxis Damacus Chef Knife includes a handle made from a unique wood
This Veroxis knife is made from 67 layers of Damascus steel, which is responsible for giving many Japanese chefs' knives their characteristic wavy patterns. It features an ergonomic handle and an even balance to make precision slicing and dicing a breeze. The handle is made of pakkawood, which is a composite of natural wood and resin that is pressurized and heat-treated to prevent damage and warping. You have the option of a rosewood- or green-colored handle featuring an ornate metal inlay.
The Veroxis Damascus Chef Knife 8 Inch with Ergonomic Pakkawood Handle is available on Amazon for $19.98.
This Allwin Housewear Leaf Pattern knife lets you slice with style
This Allwin Housewear Japanese-style knife combines tradition with innovation to create a truly unique piece of kitchen art that's also highly functional. It features an electro-etched blade that provides small air pockets that help food seamlessly slide off your knife, helping to prevent accidents while you're slicing. The shape of the blade is also a variation on a santoku knife, great for everyday cooking, while the handle features a more traditional angular design and a blade that runs the full tang.
Get the 8-Inch ALLWIN HOUSEWARE Deep Electro‑etched Leaf Pattern knife with 3D Air‑Pocket Design on Amazon for $19.99.
Enjoy a minimalist design with the JapanBargain 1552 Gyutou Chef Knife
This option may be close to what many people think of when they picture a traditional Japanese chef's knife. It features a pale-colored wooden handle with a round shape that is comfortable to hold while still maintaining a traditional style. The light wood also makes it easy to handle while cutting precise slices. The blade protects against rust, making maintenance a breeze. The gyutou style is an all-purpose knife, but its name — meaning cow sword — implies that it's best for cutting meat. It's also less than an inch shorter than most of the other knives on this list, which may be a good option for those who feel intimidated by a longer blade.
The JapanBargain 1552 Japanese Gyutou Chef Knife, Stainless Steel Beef Knife with Wooden Handle is available on Amazon for $20.99.
This Rasse Japanese Gyuto Chef Knife features a beautiful wooden handle that helps you keep a firm grip
This knife features a handle with an octagonal shape that is round enough to feel comfortable in your hand while avoiding smooth surfaces that can cause slipping, especially if you're slicing into something wet. The handle is also made from a beautiful, amber-hued type of rosewood called Mkuruti. It also includes a hand-hammered blade that looks like ripples in a pond and has a 15-degree angle, making it ideal for precision cutting.
You can find the Rasse Japanese Gyuto Chef Knife – 8 Inch with Rosewood Handle on Amazon for $24.99.
The Cutluxe 8-inch Japanese Kitchen knife features a blend of two cultures
Sometimes you need a knife that can get the job done, regardless of what cuisine you're cooking, and this Cutluxe Japanese kitchen knife is a perfect example of a fusion of two international styles. The handle features a typical Japanese wooden design that's rounded for a comfortable grip, so you can cut a bunch of meat and veggies without causing strain to your hand. The blade demonstrates a smooth Western-style design similar to popular German knives. You may not need your other blades if you have this one in your drawer.
The Cutluxe Chef Knife 8" Japanese Kitchen Knife is available on Amazon for $24.99.
This 8-inch Japanese Chef's Knife with Alloy Steel is a great option if you want a familiar handle
This chef's knife has a smooth Japanese-style blade consistent with many high-end gyuto models and can slice easily through both proteins and vegetables. Unlike some more traditional versions, however, this one features a full tang, which means that the metal runs through the whole length of the knife, including the entire handle. The handle is made from Polyoxymethylene, or POM, which is a type of plastic known for its hardness and resilience, and it's shaped ergonomically to fit inside most hands. This is the perfect option for those who can't decide between a Japanese or German-style knife.
Get an 8 Inch 440A Alloy Steel Japanese Chef's Knife from Amazon for $29.99.
This 8-inch Japanese Molybdenum Chef Knife has centuries of heritage behind it
This knife has been made by the same company since 1947 in Seki, Japan, a hub of Japanese knife craftsmanship for nearly 700 years. The blade is made from a combination of high-carbon steel and molybdenum, which adds durability to this knife and makes it more resistant to chipping. The handle has a traditional cylindrical shape that has a slightly thicker diameter toward the middle for a more comfortable grip, and it's made with real birch wood with a rich, cherrywood finish.
The 8-inch Japanese Chef Knife, Molybdenum Stainless Steel, Gyuto Knife is available on Amazon for $29.99.
This 8.27 Inch Japanese Commercial Chef Knife is forged with a traditional technique
Kanggou, the manufacturer of this Japanese chef's knife, forges the blade using a technique called kurouchi tsuchime, or black-forged, which makes this knife rust-resistant and increases its durability. The method also provides a handsome dark patina to please the eye while you're slicing sashimi. The full-tang design means that you won't have the blade falling off the handle any time soon, and the handle itself is made from pakkawood with an inlaid embellishment and ergonomic shape for long-lasting comfort.
You can procure an 8.27 Inch Japanese Kitchen Knife, Commercial Chef Knife on Amazon for $34.99.
The Kyoku Gyuto Koi Series Japanese Chef Knife features a unique aquatic-inspired design
If one of your favorite expressions of Japanese culture is its koi fish, and you're a home cook who can't get enough of staring into ponds filled with these gold, white, and black fish, then you need this knife in your life. It features a durable full-tang design with an elegant olive wood handle that's ergonomically formulated to fit in your hand. The best part is the fish-scale etching on the blade, which not only looks striking but also helps food slide right off, eliminating the need for you to peel slices of cucumber from your knife.
The Kyoku 8-inch Koi Series Japanese Chef Knife with Olive Wood Handle is available on Amazon for $36.99.
The Tijeras Damascus Chef Knife is made using an ancient technique
Some Japanese-style chef knives may look like they're made with Damascus steel, but the cloudy patterns on the blades may have been etched on with lasers, and you won't get any of the benefits of this ancient forging technique. This Tijeras model, on the other hand, is authentic and consists of 67 impossibly thin layers of steel that give it durability and flexibility, making it an ideal choice for all your slicing and chopping needs. It has a full-tang design, a natural wood handle, and is triple-riveted with a beautiful inlaid detail.
The Tijeras Damascus Chef Knife 9" is available on Amazon for $36.99.
You'll want to show off this Samcook Damascus Japanese Gyuto Knife as a work of art
Almost all Japanese chef knives are crafted to be aesthetically pleasing, but few are as strikingly beautiful as this model from Samcook. The blade is made with Damascus steel, which creates a lovely thunderbolt motif on the metal, but the handle is where the eyes focus. Its combination of burled wood and iridescent blue resin gives an effect that will remind you of waves crashing over a sandy coastline. It provides all the functionality of a top-quality gyuto knife with enough style to keep it on display.
Get a Samcook Damascus Chef Knife, 8-Inch Japanese Gyuto Knife on Amazon for $39.99.
The imarku Japanese Chef Knife features a classic, no-frills design
Like many of the knives on this list, this is a gyuto model, which is ideal for a wide variety of functions. The blade is made from durable carbon steel. While many similar knives contain 0.3% carbon, this model contains up to 0.75%. Coupled with its chrome content, this knife is more resistant to wear and tear than its competitors. The handle is made from pakkawood, a wood and resin composite, and features a round design that you can hold comfortably in your hand.
The Imarku Japanese Chef Knife-Sharp Kitchen Knife 8 Inch is available on Amazon for $39.99.