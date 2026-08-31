Make Blueberries 10x More Flavorful With A Dash Of This Powerhouse Pantry Staple

There are a lot of ways to amp up the natural taste of fruit that just require a tap of the finger or a quick grind of spice. The Mexican condiment Tajín is a classic for adding more flavor to underwhelming watermelon (or just about anything). Its mix of salt, spice, and sour will upgrade a regular slice into something downright indulgent. But there's one simple ingredient that you certainly have in the pantry, which can give your blueberries a more satisfying sweetness. You may have heard of salting your grapefruit to trick your taste buds, but have you ever used it on blueberries?

A little touch of salt will give your blueberries more "blueberry-ness," so you get an extra pop of flavor with every bite. While it may seem counterintuitive, salt actually makes sweet fruits taste sweeter and gives a whole new dimension of flavor. For a quick review of the science, sweetness is detected by T1R receptors on our tongues, but we also perceive sweetness via a protein called sodium-glucose cotransporter 1 (SGLT1). SGLT1 works with sodium in our bodies to convert naturally occurring glucose (one of the sugars in blueberries) into energy. So, adding salt to blueberries creates a physiological response in your body that makes them even more delicious. Sure, you'll taste the salt, but the sweetness will be even more intense, without giving them a saccharine, sugary taste.