Make Blueberries 10x More Flavorful With A Dash Of This Powerhouse Pantry Staple
There are a lot of ways to amp up the natural taste of fruit that just require a tap of the finger or a quick grind of spice. The Mexican condiment Tajín is a classic for adding more flavor to underwhelming watermelon (or just about anything). Its mix of salt, spice, and sour will upgrade a regular slice into something downright indulgent. But there's one simple ingredient that you certainly have in the pantry, which can give your blueberries a more satisfying sweetness. You may have heard of salting your grapefruit to trick your taste buds, but have you ever used it on blueberries?
A little touch of salt will give your blueberries more "blueberry-ness," so you get an extra pop of flavor with every bite. While it may seem counterintuitive, salt actually makes sweet fruits taste sweeter and gives a whole new dimension of flavor. For a quick review of the science, sweetness is detected by T1R receptors on our tongues, but we also perceive sweetness via a protein called sodium-glucose cotransporter 1 (SGLT1). SGLT1 works with sodium in our bodies to convert naturally occurring glucose (one of the sugars in blueberries) into energy. So, adding salt to blueberries creates a physiological response in your body that makes them even more delicious. Sure, you'll taste the salt, but the sweetness will be even more intense, without giving them a saccharine, sugary taste.
How to use salt on your blueberries and some other flavor tricks
First of all, you only need a little pinch. You don't want the berries to be completely inundated or taste fully brined. It can be helpful to salt them when they're still a little wet after rinsing them off under the faucet, or to use a flaky, unrefined sea salt that will cling more easily to each berry thanks to its residual moisture. Beyond just upping the sweetness and adding an extra kick, the salt will subdue any bitter flavor and make sour berries sweeter. So, if you find you've come home with some subpar berries, a simple sprinkle can help breathe some life into them.
If you already love them in your morning oatmeal, try an extra dash of salt to pull all the flavors together. If you want some spice, coriander also goes great with blueberries, especially when preparing them in cooked desserts, like pies, or using them in smoothies. Coriander adds a bit of mild, nutty brightness that won't overtake the natural flavor. And when blueberries are just part of the fresh, uncooked mix, think about adding a squeeze of lime juice. Not only is using lime juice an easy way to dress up your fruit salad, but it will also balance the sweetness with slight sour undertones; the extra acid will help keep the other fruits from browning, so they'll look and taste fresher. Mix in a little honey and a dash of salt, and you've got the perfect fruit salad. Just remember: However you're working with blueberries, a little hit of salt can truly make them shine.