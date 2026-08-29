Blueberries, Raspberries, Or Strawberries: The Fruit With The Least Amount Of Sugar

Whether you enjoy them atop your oatmeal, baked into a delicious cobbler, as a way to sweeten up plain Greek yogurt, or raw and juicy the way nature delivered them, berries are a multibillion-dollar product and the top sellers in the U.S. fresh fruit category. Considered superfoods, berries are chockful of vitamins, minerals, fiber, and antioxidants — and they also pack plenty of natural sugar.

Fresh fruits don't contain sugar in the sense of the gritty sweetener you add to coffee and dessert recipes, but they do contain natural sugars, including fructose, glucose, and sucrose. Berries are no exception. Three of the most commonly eaten berries are blueberries, raspberries, and strawberries — all popular fruits in season during the summer. Between them, delicious raspberries stand out as the juicy morsels with the lowest sugar content, serving up 5 grams of sugar per cup, or 2.68 grams of sugar per 100-gram portion.

Strawberries come in second with 7 grams of sugar per cup, or 4.89 grams per 100-gram serving. In third place, with the highest sugar content, blueberries deliver 15 grams of sugar per cup, or 9.36 grams per 100-gram serving.

One key difference between processed sugar and natural sugars is that those naturally occurring in foods, such as berries, contain nutrients, while processed sugars lose important nutrients in the extraction process. So, whichever you prefer — raspberries, strawberries, blueberries, or a blend of the three — you can rest easy that you're getting plenty of natural goodness and nutrition as you enjoy the plump, sweet fruits.