The Best Cottage Cheese We Tried Beats All The Name Brands

The perfect cottage cheese has a lot to do with the texture. If you're a fan, you might go for large curds or small ones, whether added to some fruit for breakfast or just eaten by the spoonful right out of the container. And if you've tried more than one brand, it's probably clear that not all cottage cheeses are created equal. Some can be dry or just too funky and acidic. That's why we got down to business with Food Republic's ranking of the best cottage cheese you can find at the grocery store. No. 1 in the lineup might be a little bit of a surprise, but it covers all the bases. The best on our list is Walmart's own Great Value Lowfat Small Curd Cottage Cheese.

When you're looking for the right cottage cheese, possibly above all, you want a balance between the chewy curds and the cream base. Great Value offers a relatively large curd, even in the small curd variety, along with a nice creaminess that blends together well on every spoonful. So, you get the squeaky chew of the individual curd — even a bit of resistant pop, like a harder, aged cheese — but with the added smooth mouthfeel of a classic cottage cheese. The curds hold together rather than turning into mush, and their mild zing was much more palatable than some of the others that had just too much extra tang.