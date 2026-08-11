I Tried And Ranked 13 Popular Cottage Cheese Brands

My first memory of loving cottage cheese is when I tried it at my aunt's house at around 5 years old. But not everyone is a fan, and it gets a bad rap. The high-protein soft cheese was promoted as a meat substitute by the U.S. government during World War I, which kicked off decades of it being relegated to a diet food. Thankfully, plenty of people have since come to their senses. Not only is it high in protein, but there are a lot of unexpected ways to use cottage cheese – such as blending it into your smoothies or mixing it into your oatmeal — and it's also delicious.

Whether you're a longtime lover or you've only just started eating it thanks to all the social media buzz around the protein powerhouse, there are a lot of options to choose from. But not all products are built equal. There are several differences to consider across the various brands, such as the size of the curds (which give cottage cheese its chunky texture) and the milkfat percentage.

To help narrow down the options, I tasted and ranked 13 different brands. While it was relatively easy to select my top choices, I want to note in advance that there isn't a single brand that I would actively avoid in the future. When it comes to the top five, in particular, you really can't go wrong.