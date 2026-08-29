The Arby's Roast Beef Sandwich Hack That Forgoes The Bun

Arby's is an American chain of fast food restaurants that was founded in 1964 and is popular among boomers. Unlike other fast food chains that specialize in hamburgers or fried chicken, Arby's branding revolves around roast beef sandwiches, which makes it unique among the competition. On top of buns piled high with thinly sliced beef, the chain also serves ham and turkey sandwiches, as well as chicken sandwiches and some favorite sides, like its curly fries and jalapeño bites, along with signature sauces like its tangy red Arby's sauce and its sinus-clearing horsey sauce made with horseradish. The only setback with the menu is that most of its most popular items are on bread, and not everyone may be into that. But an Instagram user has hacked the menu to create a pretty crave-worthy meal that calls for curly fries in place of a bun.

They essentially create a sort of roast beef take on disco fries, poutine's New Jersey relative. If beef isn't your thing, you can substitute it with the chain's thinly sliced turkey or ham. Or for an avalanche of meat that you don't have to tear up into little pieces, opt for a half-pound cheese steak without the bun and smother your curly fries in the mix of shaved beef, caramelized onions, and melted cheese. And if you find curly fries' shapes to be a little too unwieldy or too boldly seasoned for your Arby's bowl hack, opt for the chain's crinkle-cut fries instead. But that's not all you can do at this beefy fast food restaurant when you scrap the bun.