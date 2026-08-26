Why You Should Marinate Steak In This Classic Sauce

When you don't want the fuss of assembling a careful ratio of dry seasonings or are just looking to save time when it's time to cook, marinating is one of the easiest ways to infuse steaks with great flavor. But when you use Worcestershire sauce, things get even easier since it's already packed with everything you need to elevate even the cheapest cut.

In many ways, Worcestershire is the Western equivalent of soy sauce. It's packed with salt and umami but has an incredible depth of nuanced flavor in its own right that makes it one of the most transformative ingredients in your pantry. This is largely thanks to Worcestershire sauce's unexpected ingredient: anchovies. While eating the tiny fish whole isn't for everyone, they bring their own distinctive type of savoriness to the mix, essentially creating a "surf 'n' turf" of umami that combines the heady oiliness of fatty fish with the earthy richness of good beef.

Additionally, Worcestershire sauce adds a different kind of subtle smokiness without the artificial flavor of synthetic smoke sauces. By including it in a marinade, you can impart a touch of that hazy, blackened flavor to even a pan-fried steak, vastly expanding its flavor profile without ever having to touch a grill. Plus, a single bottle can last you for months since you only need around one tablespoon per pound of meat for excellent flavor.