The Popular Cottage Cheese Brand You Should Leave Out Of Your Shopping Cart

Cottage cheese is one of those things that you can eat right out of the container, spoonful by spoonful. But if you are a lover of cottage cheese's smooth, chunky texture and mild, salty, and creamy flavor, you may want to avoid Nancy's Organic Probiotic Cottage Cheese altogether.

And why? Because if you are a cottage cheese aficionado, you know its texture is key. And Nancy's stuff is thin. It's more like a milky liquid with some chunks, rather than a cottage cheese of fully-formed curds. Additionally, it's super sour by many accounts. Overall, when put up against other major cottage cheese brands, Nancy's regularly comes at the bottom. It even did so in Food Republic's ranking of popular cottage cheese products.

If you want a store-bought cottage cheese that's full of probiotics, but is a little milder in flavor, Good Culture is a nice option. The brand came in third place in our aforementioned cottage cheese ranking and the product is loved for its flavor.