The Popular Cottage Cheese Brand You Should Leave Out Of Your Shopping Cart
Cottage cheese is one of those things that you can eat right out of the container, spoonful by spoonful. But if you are a lover of cottage cheese's smooth, chunky texture and mild, salty, and creamy flavor, you may want to avoid Nancy's Organic Probiotic Cottage Cheese altogether.
And why? Because if you are a cottage cheese aficionado, you know its texture is key. And Nancy's stuff is thin. It's more like a milky liquid with some chunks, rather than a cottage cheese of fully-formed curds. Additionally, it's super sour by many accounts. Overall, when put up against other major cottage cheese brands, Nancy's regularly comes at the bottom. It even did so in Food Republic's ranking of popular cottage cheese products.
If you want a store-bought cottage cheese that's full of probiotics, but is a little milder in flavor, Good Culture is a nice option. The brand came in third place in our aforementioned cottage cheese ranking and the product is loved for its flavor.
Why Nancy's cottage cheese is so funky and how to use it
Most cottage cheeses that you find in the grocery store don't often contain probiotics, due to the process by which they are made. So, in order to make a "probiotic" cottage cheese, Nancy's adds probiotic strains to its recipe. And, sure, they may be helpful for gut health, but they also create a pungent and sour flavor that some say is too much on the tongue.
But if you already have some Nancy's cottage cheese in the fridge, there are several unexpected ways to use it, by incorporating the strong stuff into recipes that somewhat mask its taste. As one Redditor put it: "It is not enjoyable on a spoon but it would be a fantastic ingredient in a dish." The stuff might just be the best ingredient for super creamy tomato soup, as it's tang can be used to balance the sweet, bitter tomato. You can even put it in oatmeal, to create a more filling and protein-enriched meal.