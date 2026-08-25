18 Trader Joe's Finds To Add To Your Shopping Cart If You Like Seafood
If you're a seafood fan, you may want to head to your nearest Trader Joe's as fast as your fins will carry you. The grocery chain, noted for its unique, curated offerings, has a stock of top-notch sea produce that will have even the staunchest landlubbers feeling hungry for fish. In the cases of some of these products, TJ's team of buyers has traveled the globe to bring them to U.S. shoppers from the farthest reaches.
All of Trader Joe's goodies are thoroughly vetted and given a thumbs up by the company's tasting panel before ever getting near a store shelf. If you're unsure whether you'll like a certain item, though, the good news is many Trader Joe's stores have an informal "try before you buy" policy. You can simply ask an employee to open any ready-to-eat item, like the seafood sandwiches or salads, and let you try a sample. TJ's also has a very relaxed return policy. The company's motto is, "We tried it. We like it. If you don't, bring it back for a refund or exchange" (per Trader Joe's). So, you can try new products with confidence that you'll get your money back if you shell out cash (that was a mollusk pun) and the goods aren't to your liking.
These and other Trader Joe's shopping tips will help you have a pleasant experience as you go fishing for some excellent new seafood fare. As you shop, keep your eyes peeled (that was a shrimp allusion) for the following goodies. All of these oceanic delights are well worth a try, and we're confident some of these tasty treasures will become new household favorites. Do note that availability and pricing may vary by location.
Boil-and-serve Trader Joe's Seafood Boil is spicing up the freezer section
Enjoy the Cajun flavors of Louisiana cuisine with this Trader Joe's Seafood Boil, available for a limited time in the freezer section of a Trader Joe's store near you. Each package is filled with shrimp, tilapia, clams, andouille sausage, corn on the cob, and baby potatoes — all doused with a spicy garlic butter sauce and ready to eat in just 20-25 minutes by boiling in the bag or pan heating. This scrumptious, spicy Seafood Boil is available at Trader Joe's for $9.99.
From Argentina to you, these Patagonian Scallops are a tasty, tender seafood treasure
Trader Joe's brings an exotic delicacy to customers in these Patagonian Scallops, which are wild caught off the coast of Argentina using special equipment designed to keep each tiny, tender scallop in prime shape as it makes its way to your table. Patagonian scallops are a treasure among chefs, delivering a sweet taste and tender texture that enhances a host of recipes. These beautifully bite-sized Patagonian Scallops are available at Trader Joe's for $9.99.
Enjoy fast, delicious dim sum with Trader Joe's Shrimp Noodle Rolls
Trader Joe's presents its first cheung fun offering — a hearty, beloved element of Chinese cuisine — with these Shrimp Noodle Rolls, available in the TJ's freezer section for a limited time. Featuring rice noodle rolls filled with marinated shrimp, vegetables, and spices, these tasty rolls are a quick way to get dim sum on your table tonight. These hearty Shrimp Noodle Rolls are available at Trader Joe's for $4.49.
Trader Joe's Caesar Salad with Salmon serves up ready-to-eat deliciousness
This ready-to-enjoy Trader Joe's Caesar Salad with Salmon serves up a delicious medley of kale, romaine lettuce, parmesan cheese crisps, grilled salmon, and Romano Caesar dressing to fuel you up when you're hungry on the go. All you need is a fork and a ready appetite! This craveable Caesar Salad with Salmon is available at Trader Joe's for $6.99.
Trader Joe's Lobster Bisque presents a gourmet-esque eating experience in a heat-and-eat container
Featuring tender bits of lobster swimming in a creamy, slow-simmered broth, this Trader Joe's Lobster Bisque will make you feel like you're enjoying the soup course at an upscale coastal restaurant — but, in reality, it's an extra-decadent, heat-and-eat offering from the TJ's refrigerated section. As comforting soups go, this elegant dish is a terrific option for warming and filling your tummy, and it's ready to enjoy after mere minutes on the stove or in the microwave. This gourmet-esque Lobster Bisque is available for a limited time at Trader Joe's for $4.99.
Snacking gets an upgrade with Trader Joe's Garlic Shrimp Chips
Discover a delightfully crispy seafood snack in these Trader Joe's Garlic Shrimp Chips, which make a tasty cure for the munchies or a perfect pairing for your favorite sandwich. A light shrimp flavor, harmonizing with savory garlic and aromatic herbs, is fried to airy, crunchy perfection to form this tasty nosh, which is a favorite type of chip among snackers in Asia. These satisfyingly crunchy Garlic Shrimp Chips are available at Trader Joe's for $3.99.
Ready-to-grill BBQ Cut Fresh Atlantic Salmon Fillets will boost your next barbecue
If you're hankering for grilled salmon, preparing the tasty barbecued fish doesn't get much easier than with these Trader Joe's BBQ Cut Fresh Atlantic Salmon Fillets. The fillets, brought to TJ's customers all the way from Norway, come prepped and ready to season and cook, with extra-thick skins that make them perfect for the high heat of barbecue cooking. These grill-ready BBQ Cut Fresh Atlantic Salmon Fillets are available at Trader Joe's for $11.99.
Enjoy fresh, Southwest flair on the go with Trader Joe's Fiesta Salad with Shrimp
For a quick, ready-to-eat meal option, this Fiesta Salad with Shrimp from Trader Joe's serves up tasty Southwest flavors paired with plump shrimp for a nutritious, satisfying fill-up when you're hungry and in a hurry. Enjoy a bed of romaine lettuce topped with black beans, roasted corn, tortilla strips, pico de gallo, and that juicy shrimp, paired with a zesty poblano dressing and garnished with a lime wedge. This filling Fiesta Salad with Shrimp is available at Trader Joe's for $6.99.
Enjoy a leveled-up lunch with a ready-to-enjoy Trader Joe's Tuna Salad Croissant Sandwich
Another seafood-forward grab-and-go option is served up in this Trader Joe's Tuna Salad Croissant Sandwich, which comes packaged and ready to enjoy from the refrigerated section of the store. Savor a buttery croissant filled with a mixture of yellowfin tuna, celery, green onion, mayonnaise, and Dijon mustard — perfect for a leveled-up lunch on the go. This satisfying Tuna Salad Croissant Sandwich is available at Trader Joe's for $4.49.
A European staple comes to U.S. shoppers in Trader Joe's Calamari Pieces in Olive Oil
Imported from Spain, Trader Joe's Calamari Pieces in Olive Oil brings a European nosh to the States for TJ's shoppers to enjoy in various culinary applications. Humboldt-variety squid are caught in deep waters off the Spanish coast, cleaned, cooked, cut in small chunks, and packaged in tins with oil and salt to be savored as part of a charcuterie spread, atop pasta dishes, and in many other delicious creations. These fleshy, tender Calamari Pieces in Olive Oil are available at Trader Joe's for $4.49.
Satisfy your Cantonese cuisine cravings with Trader Joe's Ginger Shrimp Lo Mein
If you're craving Chinese-American cuisine, this Trader Joe's Ginger Shrimp Lo Mein is ready to eat after just a few minutes in a skillet. Coming to customers all the way from a Thailand supplier, the filling dish features wheat noodles, various vegetables, ready-to-cook raw shrimp, and a ginger-shitake sauce, which deliciously combine to form a tantalizing, savory dish that will have your hunger well satisfied. This tasty Ginger Shrimp Lo Mein is available at Trader Joe's for $6.49.
Smoked salmon gets a major flavor upgrade in Trader Joe's Everything But The Bagel Seasoned Smoked Salmon
Trader Joe's Everything But the Bagel Sesame Seasoning Blend is both famous and infamous, having been banned in South Korea for containing poppy seeds, which are classified as a narcotic there. That same daring combination of spices, beloved by eaters in both the U.S. and internationally, finds new application in TJ's Everything But The Bagel Seasoned Smoked Salmon, which is a ready-to-enjoy product that can be used anywhere you'd normally add smoked salmon ... but, this time, with the added flavors of "everything!" This flavorful Everything But The Bagel Seasoned Smoked Salmon is available at Trader Joe's for $6.49.
Trader Joe's brings a global sensation to U.S. consumers with its Branzino Fillets European Sea Bass
Long a popular component of Mediterranean cuisine, branzino (the Italian word for European sea bass) has become a super-popular seafood option worldwide. Trader Joe's now brings this renowned fish to its customers with this Branzino Fillets European Sea Bass, farm-raised in Turkey and characterized by a light, flaky texture and sweet flavor. This delicious Branzino Fillets European Sea Bass is available at Trader Joe's for $12.99.
A sweet-and-savory dinner is served up fast with Trader Joe's Honey Walnut Shrimp
A tasty take on a popular seafood staple is served up in Trader Joe's Honey Walnut Shrimp, which features large, supple shrimp; a light coating of batter; a sweet, creamy sauce kissed with a touch of pineapple; and tasty candied walnuts. The whole creation comes together quickly for a saucy, crunchy meal component that will make mouths happy at your dinner table. This sweet, savory, satisfying Honey Walnut Shrimp is available at Trader Joe's for $6.99.
Trader Joe's Battered Fish Nuggets make a quick-to-prepare crunchy snack or meal addition
Trader Joe's delivers a somewhat more grown-up version of that childhood favorite fish fingers in these Battered Fish Nuggets, featuring lightly battered Alaskan pollock that has been partially cooked and flash frozen, so it's ready to enjoy after a quick oven bake. Enjoy these tasty nuggets on their own or added to a dish like fish tacos for a fun, filling meal or snack. These crunchy Battered Fish Nuggets are available at Trader Joe's for $6.49.
Upgrade your next cookout with Trader Joe's Premium Salmon Burgers
Give burger night a seafood upgrade with these Trader Joe's Premium Salmon Burgers, crafted from wild Alaskan pink salmon and seasoned with mirepoix powder and other tasty additions. Cook them thawed or frozen for a delicious sandwich addition at your next cookout. These scrumptious Premium Salmon Burgers are available at Trader Joe's for $7.99.
Get your sushi fix with Trader Joe's California Roll
Whenever your cravings turn sushi-ward, multiple tasty options exist at Trader Joe's, including the chain's California Roll. Crafted using traditional Japanese preparation, the roll is composed of nori seaweed, white rice flavored with rice vinegar, cucumber, avocado, and imitation crab featuring Alaskan pollock and natural crab flavors — and TJ's tosses some organic soy sauce, wasabi-style paste, and pickled ginger slices into the package for good measure. This appetite-pleasing California Roll is available at Trader Joe's for $5.99.
Trader Joe's Gluten Free Breaded Shrimp serves up a tasty, fried favorite for diet-restricted seafood lovers
Following a gluten-free diet doesn't mean you can't enjoy delicious, fried seafood fare like breaded shrimp. Trader Joe's makes sure its diet-restricted customers have delectable options, like this Trader Joe's Gluten Free Breaded Shrimp, which delivers a satisfying crunch and is ready to eat after just a short turn in the air fryer, oven, or skillet. This crispy Gluten Free Breaded Shrimp is available at Trader Joe's for $9.99.