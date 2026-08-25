6 Peruvian Restaurant Rules American Tourists Immediately Break

Peru has been awarded World Travel Awards for the top culinary travel destination for the past 13 years, meaning that for over a decade more people have traveled to Peru just for its food than to any other country in the world. Additionally, according to 50 Best, the South American country is home to the world's best restaurant and three top-10 restaurants in Latin America, more than any other country in the region. Peru is only about one-seventh the size of the United States — slightly larger than the West Coast states — but is still remarkably diverse in almost every sense of the term. It's one of the 20 most biodiverse countries in the world and home to around 70% of the world's total biodiversity.

The Andes Mountains practically hug the entire length of Peru's arid Pacific coastline, where the capital, Lima, is located. To the east of the Andes lies the Amazon rainforest, and between these extreme environments are microclimates at different altitudes that can produce almost any type of food. The population is also diverse, including many indigenous ethnic groups, as well as people of European, West African, and Asian descent.

All of this has come together to form a vast cuisine, giving the country a reputation as the culinary capital of Latin America. But despite it being a popular foodie destination, many American tourists may experience some culture shock while dining out there. I am originally from Peru and have spent years researching and writing about its culture and cuisine. I've rounded up six Peruvian restaurant rules that U.S. tourists may unknowingly break, ranging from what to order and how to save money to how to interact with your server and get the right type of receipt.