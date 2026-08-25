Filtered Vs Tap Water: Which Is Better For Your Coffee Maker And Morning Cup?

There are plenty of reasons to buy a coffee machine. Maybe you want to hone your espresso-making skills, outdo your local barista, or simply save money by making your morning latte or cappuccino at home. But while there's plenty of fun to be had, whether you've got a mass-produced standard model or a pricey investment piece, properly maintaining your machine is a must if you want it to stand the test of time. There are the essential chores, like cleaning your machine after each use, backflushing the group heads, and regularly descaling the internal parts to prevent mineral buildup. These are all important, but one factor people give less thought to is whether to use filtered or tap water.

You're probably thinking, water is water, so what difference does it really make? The answer could surprise you. A cup of coffee is made up of about 98% water, so its chemical makeup and mineral balance can directly affect the flavor of your fresh brew. Speaking of minerals, filtered and tap water carry varying levels of calcium and magnesium, which both affect how much limescale builds up in your machine over time.

There are plenty of reasons why you don't want limescale lingering around your coffee machine. Left unchecked, it can throw your entire machine off balance, completely ruining the taste and quality of your coffee. Unlike tap water, filtered water contains fewer of these limescale-causing minerals and foul-tasting chemicals like chlorine, so ask any coffee connoisseur which they'd choose, and the answer will almost certainly be filtered.