Have you ever asked yourself what makes ketchup, well, ketchup? Is it the signature red coloring? Its tomato-based nature? Perhaps its thick, yet squeezable consistency? While these qualities may define your standard tomato ketchup, they do little to describe the many other versions of ketchup that exist near and far. That's right — tomato ketchup is only one type in a vast sea of ketchups waiting to be discovered. It seems there's a lot to be learned about ketchup for most of us.

The history of ketchup is fascinating, with its roots tracing back to 300 B.C. China. During this era, the sauce known as "koe-cheup" or "ge-thcup" consisted of fermented fish paste, making it ideal for packing on long ship voyages and distributing along trade routes. Centuries later, the sauce would be introduced to the British, who'd adapt it with new ingredients. Still, it wouldn't be until the 19th century that tomato ketchup hit our plates, with many other versions of ketchup coming before and after.

While tomatoes may seem synonymous with ketchup today, the breadth of this classic condiment extends far beyond the nightshade family. Historically, many ingredients have been used in ketchup long before tomatoes stole the show. Here and abroad, you'll find a diverse medley of ketchups — from tangy fruit ketchups to savory varieties embellished with colorful ingredients. This sensational sauce comes in many permutations, whether strange varieties of the past, international incarnations, or earthy and sweet ones.