How Anthony Bourdain Made Scrambled Eggs Creamy

Anthony Bourdain was never shy about sharing his opinions, no matter how harsh, when it came to food. One of them was that he famously refused to eat brunch, a stance the late celebrity chef held after many years of cooking the weekend midday meal in restaurant kitchens. Even so, that didn't mean he disliked eggs, brunch's star ingredient. One of his favorite ways to have them was scrambled with bacon and scallions, made beautifully creamy thanks to a key assist from sour cream. Bourdain made the dish during an episode of his food and travel TV show "No Reservations," explaining that it became a popular menu item when he devised it decades earlier.

The sour cream dollop not only creates a luscious, creamy texture, but it also contributes a mild, tangy taste. At the same time, you don't want to overwhelm the flavor of the eggs with too much. Bourdain added just 1½ teaspoons per egg shortly before they were done. A full-fat version provides the most richness, and it should be warmed to room temperature before cooking so it doesn't cool the eggs when it's added to the pan.

Bourdain also had other guidelines he followed for cooking scrambled eggs. He beat them immediately before cooking, didn't beat them too much, and didn't include water, milk, or cream. Despite using sour cream in his successful recipe, when it came to a plain scramble, he told Insider Tech: "I just don't feel that ... milk or cream adds anything" (via YouTube).