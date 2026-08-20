Why The Best Condiment For Grilled Cheese Isn't Ketchup

A grilled cheese is a tried-and-true dish, found in an array of styles worth trying. Yet while the bread and dairy deservedly occupy the focus, don't overlook the condiment served alongside. Ketchup makes for a classic accompaniment, but you can elevate your grilled cheese by serving the dish with jam.

After all, jam often complements cheese boards — so why not enjoy the duo in sandwich form? You can slather the condiment between bread slices, toasting slowly to caramelize. Or serve it as a dip, coating every bite in concentrated flavor. Like ketchup, you're still lending the sandwich a dose of sweet fruitiness, but with a novel character — there are many jams to explore.

You can go with the sweet richness of fig jam, the bright tanginess of cherry or plum, or the distinct acidity of a citrus jam. If full-on fruit flavors aren't your forte, unlock a whole new flavor in grilled cheese with bacon jam or even a hot pepper jelly. The options are wide-ranging; jam lets you upgrade a grilled cheese without losing the dish's comforting charms.