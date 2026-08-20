Why The Best Condiment For Grilled Cheese Isn't Ketchup
A grilled cheese is a tried-and-true dish, found in an array of styles worth trying. Yet while the bread and dairy deservedly occupy the focus, don't overlook the condiment served alongside. Ketchup makes for a classic accompaniment, but you can elevate your grilled cheese by serving the dish with jam.
After all, jam often complements cheese boards — so why not enjoy the duo in sandwich form? You can slather the condiment between bread slices, toasting slowly to caramelize. Or serve it as a dip, coating every bite in concentrated flavor. Like ketchup, you're still lending the sandwich a dose of sweet fruitiness, but with a novel character — there are many jams to explore.
You can go with the sweet richness of fig jam, the bright tanginess of cherry or plum, or the distinct acidity of a citrus jam. If full-on fruit flavors aren't your forte, unlock a whole new flavor in grilled cheese with bacon jam or even a hot pepper jelly. The options are wide-ranging; jam lets you upgrade a grilled cheese without losing the dish's comforting charms.
Combinations of grilled cheese and jam to consider
To really make the most of this condiment pairing, match the jam with the dairy you're using in the sandwich. The ingredient pairs well with bold cheeses, letting you craft creative renditions.
Start with brie, for example. The French cheese melts beautifully, but its decadent dairy flavor can overwhelm classic accompaniments like tomato soup or ketchup. Serve it with a fruit jam, though — say, a sweet raspberry, strawberry, or cherry — and the richness clicks into place. Alternatively, cut through the fat by using a tangy cranberry or apricot jam. And if you're after a livelier spin, you could even make your own ruby red jam, letting fresher fruit flavors shine.
Alternatively, consider a grilled cheese with a sharper option, such as aged cheddar or Gouda. Jam will balance out the bold savoriness. With such cheeses, you could go for a zippy jar of currant or lingonberry jam. Or double down on the umami dimension and employ an onion or tomato jam in the mix. You could also use the classic pairing of membrillo (a thick quince paste) alongside a sharp cheese. The options are wide-ranging, letting you enjoy a grilled cheese in a new light.