What Type Of Dishes Pair Best With Pomegranate Molasses?

Pomegranates are a pretty versatile fruit thanks to their unique balance of sweet and sour notes. While the most commonly used forms of the fruit are its arils or juice here in the USA, pomegranate molasses is a particularly flavorful ingredient that's incredibly well-suited for other fresh, light flavors and is quite popular globally.

Pomegranate molasses is essentially just the fruit juice reduced in a pan with a sweetener. Since it's the main flavor of grenadine, the two ingredients are quite similar. However, it's full of far more sour, sweet, and fruity nuances that make it a surprisingly complex ingredient for how easy it is to make. Dishes with a great emphasis on acidity, creaminess, or simple vegetal flavor profiles are particularly good matches for this ingredient. You don't want to overwhelm the molasses, but you also don't want it to be the only flavor, so bright dishes that aren't too heavy are the perfect balance.

Adding the fruit's seeds to salads is a great complement to leafy greens, but incorporating a bit of pomegranate molasses into a dressing is an easier way to get the same flavor with more control over how strong you want it to come through in each bite. It also diffuses particularly well in soups like a vegetarian pozole. Though its sugar content may throw off your ratios in baked goods, it's a high-quality topping that you can always treat like any other sauce or glaze. It also balances bitterness quite well, making it a great mixer for gin and vodka cocktails.