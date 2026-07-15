How Many Pomegranates You Need To Make A Glass Of Pomegranate Juice
Few fruits are quite like a pomegranate. Cultivated since ancient times, the dark red fruit has an abundance of seeds contained inside of a thick husk and is botanically classified as a berry. Handling the fruit is notoriously laborious — it's tough to eat a pomegranate without making a complete mess. It goes without saying, then, that generating an entire glass of pomegranate juice isn't easy either. Especially since pomegranate seeds come with a significant amount of solids, you'll need a fair quantity of the fruit to get a substantial amount of juice. On average, two medium fruits yield an 8-ounce cup.
Typical prep entails removing the seeds (which come snugly contained in white pith), then pulverizing the morsels for juice, all before straining the mixture into a cup. Keep in mind that the precise output varies per pomegranate. Grab a ripe and large fruit, and it's entirely possible to squeeze out a whole glass in one go. Alternatively, it might require three to four pomegranates on the dryer side. So to avoid disappointments, make sure you know how to choose the juiciest and tastiest pomegranates, and buy a minimum of two to ensure you'll get enough juice to drink.
The best pomegranate juicing methods
The quantity of fruit isn't the sole factor that determines how much juice you'll get from the seeds — the juicing method plays a crucial role, too. To go the rudimentary route, you can apply external pressure onto the fruit, squashing the seeds inside without breaking the skin. Eventually, the fruit will dramatically soften, necessitating a single puncture into the outer layer to allow the juice to drip out. This completely tools-free technique is highly enjoyable and perfectly primed for an outdoor setting but won't squeeze the most out of the fruit.
For enhanced yield, consider gathering deseeded pomegranate seeds into a sealable plastic bag. Follow by pulverizing the fruit with a heavy object such as a rolling pin, slowing rolling over the pomegranate seeds to extract their juice. After a round or two, ample liquid will collect at the bottom of the bag; cut a corner off and drip the juice into a serving vessel for enjoyment. While this is an effective technique, the required rolling makes it difficult to craft large batches.
To make glasses of pomegranate juice for a crowd, consider utilizing a blender instead. You'll still need to free stubborn pomegranate seeds manually, but you can place up to five or six fruit's worth of seeds into the appliance at once. Give it a whirl, then methodically sieve the pulp mixture to yield a generous quantity of juice.