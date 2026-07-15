How Many Pomegranates You Need To Make A Glass Of Pomegranate Juice

Few fruits are quite like a pomegranate. Cultivated since ancient times, the dark red fruit has an abundance of seeds contained inside of a thick husk and is botanically classified as a berry. Handling the fruit is notoriously laborious — it's tough to eat a pomegranate without making a complete mess. It goes without saying, then, that generating an entire glass of pomegranate juice isn't easy either. Especially since pomegranate seeds come with a significant amount of solids, you'll need a fair quantity of the fruit to get a substantial amount of juice. On average, two medium fruits yield an 8-ounce cup.

Typical prep entails removing the seeds (which come snugly contained in white pith), then pulverizing the morsels for juice, all before straining the mixture into a cup. Keep in mind that the precise output varies per pomegranate. Grab a ripe and large fruit, and it's entirely possible to squeeze out a whole glass in one go. Alternatively, it might require three to four pomegranates on the dryer side. So to avoid disappointments, make sure you know how to choose the juiciest and tastiest pomegranates, and buy a minimum of two to ensure you'll get enough juice to drink.