Lowe's Vs Best Buy: The Chain With Better Kitchen Appliance Deals
Whether you're shopping for a new fridge or countertop kitchen appliances, evaluating your options is stressful. The brands are numerous, functionality varied, and prices often steep. To help peruse the selection, it's helpful to swing by a big box store — at least you can see them all in one place. Two trusty choices for the job include Lowe's and Best Buy.
While Lowe's is best known for household hardware, it also offers an expansive selection of kitchen appliances, ranging from microwaves and ovens to blenders and coffee machines. Meanwhile, Best Buy's primary focus lies in consumer electronics, but similarly, you can satisfy the majority of your kitchen appliance needs at this retailer.
With such an overlap in products, there's lots to uncover regarding the value between the two retailers. At either, you can find terrific appliance deals — like similarly priced dishwashers, for example. Not to mention both offer price matching on new products, meaning you can often walk out either door having spent the same amount.
Yet fish for deals — say, seasonal clearances, appliance packages, and discounted models at outlets — and the difference becomes apparent. Lowe's offers more dependable avenues for appliance deals, with defined clearance events as well as a scratch-and-dent program. Nevertheless, catch a spontaneous sale at Best Buy, and the store might just be the cheaper option, making both retailers a dependable kitchen stop.
Look for bundles, clearance events, and outlet appliances at Lowe's
Every retailer has its strengths; Lowe's is no different. Its huge retail footprint translates to its kitchen offerings. For instance, Lowe's shines in appliance packages, with a more extensive selection than Best Buy. So if you're looking to refresh your entire kitchen in one go, Lowe's offers more opportunity in bundled savings.
Amidst the day-to-day, the retailer doesn't offer the same scope of spontaneous sales as Best Buy. Once there's a specific occasion, though, you're in for a treat. Keep an eye out during Presidents Day, Fourth of July, and Cyber Monday for appliances; such festivities often come with discounts in the 30%-40% range. Consider also joining the free MyLowes Rewards program, which comes with several weeklong clearance events. Even buying a new refrigerator entails seasonal consideration.
Additionally, if you're open to minor aesthetic damage, look into Lowe's famed scratch-and-dent program. Available exclusively in-store, the retailer sells cosmetically blemished appliances discounted at 50% or more. Some customers even report successfully negotiating discounts further. And even steeper savings of up to 75% off can be found at one of the 15 nationwide Lowe's outlets. Best Buy does sell some open-box gadgets, too. Nevertheless, the scope is far more limited, making Lowe's the better spot for discounts. Note such retailer-specific perks, and you'll walk away with great deals at Lowe's.
Saving at Best Buy requires more spontaneity and savvy
As an electronics-focused brand, Best Buy's ethos translates to the kitchen realm, too. You can browse the store for unique culinary tech — for example, spiffy automatic coffee machines or sous vide cookers — often unavailable at Lowe's. So for exploratory shopping, when you're unsure of what you're looking for altogether, Best Buy could make for the better option.
While you're not tied to a specific brand, keep an eye on Best Buy's frequent and comprehensive clearance category. Hefty savings extend to expensive items like fridges, microwaves, and more. A Lowe's flash sales section also exists, but the number of included items is magnitudes smaller. Not to mention, Best Buy further extends the savings by offering free delivery for certain brands, an option that's only rivaled by the promotional $39 delivery fee at Lowe's. Even without promotion, drop-off typically costs $39.99 at Best Buy, with simple installation costs often included, slimming down additional fees at the chain.
And if you're often buying kitchen appliances and consumer tech, there are also benefits to explore with My Best Buy Credit Cards. The payment vessel comes with rotating perks — like interest-free 18-month financing — which sometimes applies to specific brands, too. This retail card also offers deals like 15% back on your first day of purchase, helping you stack promotions. So carefully investigate appliance discounts at Best Buy, and you can grab kitchen appliances at a great price.