Lowe's Vs Best Buy: The Chain With Better Kitchen Appliance Deals

Whether you're shopping for a new fridge or countertop kitchen appliances, evaluating your options is stressful. The brands are numerous, functionality varied, and prices often steep. To help peruse the selection, it's helpful to swing by a big box store — at least you can see them all in one place. Two trusty choices for the job include Lowe's and Best Buy.

While Lowe's is best known for household hardware, it also offers an expansive selection of kitchen appliances, ranging from microwaves and ovens to blenders and coffee machines. Meanwhile, Best Buy's primary focus lies in consumer electronics, but similarly, you can satisfy the majority of your kitchen appliance needs at this retailer.

With such an overlap in products, there's lots to uncover regarding the value between the two retailers. At either, you can find terrific appliance deals — like similarly priced dishwashers, for example. Not to mention both offer price matching on new products, meaning you can often walk out either door having spent the same amount.

Yet fish for deals — say, seasonal clearances, appliance packages, and discounted models at outlets — and the difference becomes apparent. Lowe's offers more dependable avenues for appliance deals, with defined clearance events as well as a scratch-and-dent program. Nevertheless, catch a spontaneous sale at Best Buy, and the store might just be the cheaper option, making both retailers a dependable kitchen stop.