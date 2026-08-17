John Wayne Gifted His Co-Stars These Iconic Kitchen Souvenirs – Now They're Worth Over $1,000
John Wayne is one of the most popular movie stars of all time. He made nearly 200 movies over the course of his lifetime, drawing so many to the box office with his tough-as-iron depictions of cowboys in the westerns for which he became best known (he even hung out in a western bar when off-duty). But he was also a beloved coworker, a dedicated professional, and a man of surprising sensitivity and great generosity that extended to all the cast and crew with whom he worked. An example? Starting in 1951, with the film "Flying Leathernecks," he began gifting gold handle mugs to the cast and crew that worked with him on his movies, and because of their rarity, most are worth over $1,000.
Based on the price, it's easy to see that these were not your typical Dollar Tree winter mugs. They were hand-painted according to the film and customized to fit the recipient, including a personalized message from The Duke. The initial artist, Bob Williams, worked with Wayne on over 20 series of mugs, though their partnership came to an end in 1963 when Williams moved away from California.
And those gold handles? They were made with real painted gold, meaning these gifts were not only heartfelt, but costly to produce, as well. Still, the gold only partially accounts for the reason the mugs are so valuable; the vast majority has to do with their artistry and workmanship and their connection with Wayne.
Could you get your hands on a John Wayne gold handle mug?
As mentioned, the John Wayne gold handle mugs are rare — but they aren't so rare that you can completely rule out getting your hands on one. While you might keep an eye out at yard sales or estate sales (because you never know), your best bet is the auction houses or online sellers, like eBay. If you have the money, the auction sales will be your greatest opportunity at ensuring they are authentic; otherwise, you'll have to do your due diligence and look for the tell-tale signs that they are the real deal, such as the stamp of Bob Williams on the bottom, with his name and work address.
However, if you don't mind that it isn't an authentic piece that has been passed down through the decades, and you just like how they look or want one because it represents a movie you love, you're in luck. John Wayne Stock and Supply has created limited-series reproductions for films such as "Stagecoach" and "True Grit," which are just about as close to the real thing as you can get, gold-painted handles included (no word on how they make your coffee taste, though). While they're currently sold out, the company does suggest that there will be more drops in the future, and they appear to be moderately priced at $85, which is a steal when you consider that a single mug sold at auction for nearly $60,000.