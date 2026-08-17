John Wayne Gifted His Co-Stars These Iconic Kitchen Souvenirs – Now They're Worth Over $1,000

John Wayne is one of the most popular movie stars of all time. He made nearly 200 movies over the course of his lifetime, drawing so many to the box office with his tough-as-iron depictions of cowboys in the westerns for which he became best known (he even hung out in a western bar when off-duty). But he was also a beloved coworker, a dedicated professional, and a man of surprising sensitivity and great generosity that extended to all the cast and crew with whom he worked. An example? Starting in 1951, with the film "Flying Leathernecks," he began gifting gold handle mugs to the cast and crew that worked with him on his movies, and because of their rarity, most are worth over $1,000.

Based on the price, it's easy to see that these were not your typical Dollar Tree winter mugs. They were hand-painted according to the film and customized to fit the recipient, including a personalized message from The Duke. The initial artist, Bob Williams, worked with Wayne on over 20 series of mugs, though their partnership came to an end in 1963 when Williams moved away from California.

And those gold handles? They were made with real painted gold, meaning these gifts were not only heartfelt, but costly to produce, as well. Still, the gold only partially accounts for the reason the mugs are so valuable; the vast majority has to do with their artistry and workmanship and their connection with Wayne.